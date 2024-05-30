Ron Capps to Draw on Former Success at New England Dragway to Secure 2024 Win

Ron Capps, the renowned driver of the NAPA AutoCare Toyota GR Supra, is set to compete in the highly anticipated NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway. The event, taking place from May 31 to June 2, marks the seventh race in the 20-event series.

Capps, a two-time champion at this event with victories in 2014 and 2016, is eager to return to the track where he has experienced significant success. Despite a challenging race last year, where he qualified fourth but faced an early exit in the first round against Bob Tasca, Capps remains optimistic about his performance this weekend.

Reflecting on the previous year, Capps shared his thoughts: “There’s a lot going on coming back into this race at New England Dragway. Last year, it was heartbreaking to see all the weather come in, with the rain and the cold. All the fans that came out and withstood that weather only for us to get completely rained out, we just couldn’t wait to get back here and put on a great show for them.”

This year, the anticipation is even higher with the addition of a fourth qualifying run, including a thrilling second Friday night session under the lights. Capps expressed his excitement: “The fans in New England are some of the most rabid, loyal drag racing fans around, and we love coming to this area. Having that second Friday night qualifying session under the lights is the way it should be, and it’s going to be something for the ages.”

The previous race in Chicago saw Capps qualify sixth but again face a first-round exit, this time at the hands of Matt Hagan. Despite the setbacks, Capps remains confident in the potential of his team. “I’ve been pretty open about Guido (crew chief Dean Antonelli) and our NAPA AutoCare team making some big changes this year, and I couldn’t think of a better weekend to get that turned around,” he stated. “Our car showed a lot of promise in Chicago, we just need to get our consistency down, and Guido and our NAPA AutoCare team are working really hard at that.”

With 635 races, 76 wins, and 37 No. 1 qualifiers under his belt, Capps brings a wealth of experience to the track. As he prepares for the New England Nationals, he is focused on delivering a stellar performance for his fans. “Can’t wait to get our Toyota GR Supra on the track on Friday. It’s going to be nice weather with sunshine all weekend, and that Friday night qualifying session should be something for the ages.”

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024.