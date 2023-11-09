Ron Capps Targets Victory at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Nationals

NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car driver Ron Capps is ready to take on the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Nationals, set for November 10-12 at the Pomona Dragstrip in California.

Currently ranked fourth in the Countdown to the Championship, Capps is a seasoned competitor with an impressive track record at Pomona. With two NHRA Finals runner-up finishes and five No. 1 qualifier positions to his name, he is a formidable presence at the dragstrip. His performance at the 2022 NHRA Finals saw him earn the No. 1 qualifying spot and battle through to the finals, winning his third Funny Car world championship.

Capps’ 2023 season has been notable, with three wins, four runner-up finishes, and two No. 1 qualifiers, and he is fast approaching his 19th consecutive top-10 finish. His 2023 achievements include winning in Phoenix and maintaining a streak of winning at least one race per year since 2009—a record among active Camping World Series competitors. Capps celebrated his 75th victory in Brainerd, Minn., and secured his 76th at the prestigious U.S. Nationals.

As the NHRA Finals approach, Capps and his Ron Capps Motorsports team are determined to achieve a win on their home track. With pleasant weather expected and a fast track predicted, Capps is looking forward to showcasing some of the season’s best side-by-side racing.

In celebration of Veteran’s Day, Ron Capps Motorsports will host veterans and their guests, demonstrating the team’s commitment to honoring those who have served. Additionally, fans can look forward to meeting Capps during autograph sessions at the Toyota midway display.

Ron Capps reflects on the season and the upcoming event with enthusiasm: “We want to close out the year with a win in Pomona and couldn’t think of a better way to go to the awards ceremony on Monday night, other than winning a championship, than with a Wally from the NHRA Finals. The team has done a great job, we tested on Monday after Vegas and we really learned a lot, so I’m pretty pumped about unloading in Pomona.”