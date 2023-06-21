Ron Capps Seeking Second Win Of The Season At Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Known for his skill, determination, and impressive track record, Ron Capps is set to make his mark once again at the upcoming Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. The driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car is eager to add another win to his already illustrious career.

Capps has a strong history at the NHRA Norwalk Nationals, having claimed the event championship in 2016. Additionally, he has been a three-time runner-up (2011, 2013, 2014) and a three-time No. 1 qualifier (2019, 2021, 2022). Last year’s event saw him secure the pole position and finish in the semifinals, falling short against Bob Tasca. However, Capps is determined to take the Wally this time around.

“Every year when we come here, this is where we really start to see a little bit warmer temperatures, hotter track conditions; it’s very demanding for crew chiefs and drivers to come together and figure out a way to get down a hot race track.,” said Ron Capps. “This race certainly gears you up for the summer run of events.”

The Bristol race proved to be a turning point for Capps this season. Qualifying second, he went on to emerge as the event champion, defeating formidable opponents such as John Force and Alexis DeJoria. This victory propelled him into the Funny Car points lead, and he is eager to maintain that momentum in Norwalk.

“While it was great to get the win in Bristol and move into the points lead, we want to make sure we keep that momentum going, and ‘Guido’ (crew chief Dean Antonelli) and our NAPA Auto Parts team has done a great job of that,” Capps continued. “Toyota has given us great support, and we’ll definitely be relying on their help again this weekend to get down this tricky race track in the heat.”

Capps boasts an impressive racing record, with 74 wins and 37 No. 1 qualifiers over the course of his career. In 2023, he has competed in eight races, securing one win and three runner-up finishes. The upcoming Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals present another opportunity for him to add to his impressive statistics.

Furthermore, Capps will also be participating in the Norwalk #2Fast2Tasty Challenge presented by Mission Foods on Saturday. Fans will have the chance to meet him during the autograph session at the Mission Foods midway display from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Capps expressed his excitement about the upcoming race, stating, “Norwalk is one of the great venues on our circuit. You can’t say enough about the Bader family and what they do.” He acknowledges the challenging conditions that drivers and crew chiefs face at this event, with warmer temperatures and a demanding race track. However, with the support of his crew chief Dean Antonelli and the NAPA Auto Parts team, Capps is confident in their ability to conquer the tricky track and weather.

