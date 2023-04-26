Connect with us

Ron Capps Ready to Take on the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, event five of 21, is just around the corner, and Ron Capps is ready to take on the competition in his NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car. The event will take place at zMAX Dragway from April 28-30, 2023.

Capps has had plenty of success at zMAX Dragway, with four wins and one No. 1 qualifier. He’s also the 2017 event champion and the 2014 No. 1 qualifier. Last year’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals saw Capps qualify third and finish in the semifinals, after defeating Dale Creasy Jr. and Chad Green in E1, and Matt Hagan and J.R. Todd in E2, only to be defeated by John Force and Robert Hight in E3.

Capps is looking to improve on his performance at the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals, where he qualified fourth but suffered a first-round exit after being defeated by Chad Green and Blake Alexander in E1. He currently has two runner-up finishes and one No. 1 qualifier in four races in 2023. In his career, Capps has competed in 612 races, earning 73 wins and 37 No. 1 qualifiers.

Capps is excited to compete in the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and is looking forward to the challenge. “These two four-wide races are kind of one-off events that you have to approach differently,” said Capps. “I’ve always thought of them as sort of an all-star race because if you can succeed and win a four-wide, you’ve really achieved something.”

Capps is confident in his NAPA AutoCare team and is looking forward to seeing what they can achieve at zMAX Dragway. “We’ve got two final rounds, a pole, we’re second in points, and we have a race car that can win on any given weekend. You really can’t ask for more than that,” he said.

In addition to competing in the race, Capps will also join his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammates at the Toyota midway display from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. on Saturday for a Team Toyota autograph session.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will mark the one-year anniversary of Capps’ partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing North America. Capps announced the partnership ahead of the 2022 Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals race weekend.

Capps is ready to take on the competition and is looking forward to a fun weekend with support from his sponsors. “We’ve had a lot of success at zMAX in the past, and we’re in NASCAR country, so we’ll have a lot of Toyota teammates coming to hang with us, and of course, NAPA Auto Parts isn’t far from Charlotte,” he said. “It should be a fun weekend with a lot of great support from our sponsors.”

