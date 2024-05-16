Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ron Capps Ready to Get Back on Track, Pick Up Speed at NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Published

Ron Capps, three-time NHRA Funny Car champ, is set to compete at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, taking place from May 17 to 19 at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois. Capps, who has a rich history at this venue, has won the Route 66 Nationals twice, in 2017 and during the 2005 Fall race, which has since been discontinued. Additionally, he has been the runner-up five times (in 2007, 2016, 2018, 2023, and the 2002 Fall race) and earned the No. 1 qualifier position in 2013.

Reflecting on his performance at last year’s Route 66 NHRA Nationals, Capps qualified sixth and advanced to the final round, defeating Terry Haddock, Bob Tasca, and Chad Green, before being narrowly defeated by Tim Wilkerson. In the most recent event at Charlotte 1, Capps qualified fifth but faced a first-round exit, losing to J.R. Todd and Alexis DeJoria.

Throughout his illustrious career, Capps has participated in 634 races, securing 76 wins and achieving the No. 1 qualifier spot 37 times. This year, Capps captured his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Funny Car Challenge victory in Chicago and later clinched the overall #2Fast2Tasty championship with three Mission Challenge wins in 2023. As the returning event runner-up, Capps is determined to surpass his 2023 performance and claim his first win of the season this Sunday.

Fans attending the event can look forward to meeting Ron Capps at several fan events. On Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., there will be a Don Schumacher tribute autograph session in the Schumacher Family Tent. Additionally, on Saturday from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Capps will participate in the Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming race, Capps said, “These last two weeks off from racing have seemed so long, and I know our team is ready to get back on the track. Throughout the years, going to Route 66, I think we all sort of took it for granted, and the fact that we’ve been able to go back these past two years has been great, especially for our NAPA Auto Care team. Getting to the final round last year and coming so close, we’re hungry for a Chicago win this weekend. From our standards, we’ve started the season a little slow compared to what we’re used to, but I think it’s all warranted with the combination change that Guido (crew chief Dean Antonelli) wanted to make for us to get better, and I really feel like the car is on the verge of breaking out.”

Capps also highlighted the excitement surrounding the event and the tribute to Don Schumacher, stating, “Our fans are great in Chicago, we’ve got so much excitement and things going on with the celebration of life for Don Schumacher. It would certainly be a nice trophy to add in memory of Don. Racing with DSR that long, we have a lot of Chicago friends that we consider family that we’ll get to see, so can’t wait, should be a great weekend.”

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.