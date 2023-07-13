Connect with us

Ron Capps Ready to Battle At Bandimere Speedway For Final Mile-High Nationals Wally

Ron Capps is ready to drive the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra into battle at the final Mile-High Nationals this weekend. The legendary Bandimere Speedway is hosting its farewell, and Capps, no stranger to the mountain track, is determined to take home the last Wally from “Thunder Mountain.”

It’s a significant moment for Capps, a 74-time national event champion and three-time series champion, who’s vying for his milestone 75th career victory. A 2009 event champion and No. 1 qualifier at Mile-High Nationals, with three runner-up finishes, Capps is looking forward to the Western Swing that starts in Denver. He is ranked second in the Funny Car standings, separated by just four points from the No. 1 Matt Hagan.

The Mile-High Nationals, kicking off the three-race Western Swing, is the ultimate test for drivers. Capps, a nine-time winner on “the swing”, has one win in Denver, four wins in Seattle, and four in Sonoma. He will also be participating in the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, gunning for his third Mission Foods bonus race win.

“There’s something about Bandimere Speedway that brings out the best in teams,” says Capps. “It’s one of the most difficult tracks on tour. Winning at Denver is the most gratifying win you can have. We all want that last Bandimere trophy. I’ve got so much confidence in my crew, and we’re looking forward to starting this West Coast Swing off strong.”

Also adding to the heat, Capps, a member of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team, is on the brink of winning Toyota’s 200th NHRA trophy, with the current Toyota NHRA win count standing at 199.

It’s a bittersweet farewell to the Bandimere Speedway, which marks its 65th anniversary this weekend. The NHRA and the Bandimere family invite all drag racing fans and enthusiasts to witness the final roar of engines echoing through the Rocky Mountain landscape.

“Bandimere Speedway is an incredible facility and we’re all sad to see it go away after this weekend,” says Capps. “Its legacy will be hard to replace. But we promise to put on a show that will be remembered for ages.”

Fans can join the #2Fast2Tasty autograph session with Capps at the Mission Foods midway display on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m.

