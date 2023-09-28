Ron Capps Racing to Further Championship Fight at NHRA Midwest Nationals

Renowned Funny Car driver Ron Capps, of the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car team, has his sights set on a fifth win at the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway. Currently ranked third in the Countdown to the Championship, Capps is keen on clinching victory and advancing his standing in the chase for the title.

With four event titles (1997, 2005, 2007, 2017) under his belt, Capps is the winningest Funny Car driver at the venue. His pursuit for excellence is not new; the veteran driver powered to a runner-up finish in 2022 and seeks to extend his win count in the 2023 edition. The now second-year team owner and three-time Funny Car world champion is in full throttle, vying for a third consecutive Funny Car title and fourth overall.

Reflecting on the significance of the upcoming event, Capps stated, “Things can shuffle pretty quickly in the Countdown with back-to-back weekends. Despite dropping to third post the initial two events, the exhilaration fuels our determination. The Midwest Nationals is a race I always look forward to; it’s a place of nostalgic triumph and present-day conquest. The proximity to Indianapolis is a boon, enabling our crew members’ families to partake in this thrilling endeavor. As we transition from being chased to doing the chasing, St. Louis remains a beacon of hope in making significant strides in the NHRA Countdown.”