Ron Capps Preparing for Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Ron Capps, the driver of the NAPA AutoCare Toyota GR Supra, is gearing up for another exciting competition at the NHRA Norwalk Nationals. With a storied history at the Norwalk event, including a championship win in 2016 and three runner-up finishes in 2011, 2013, and 2014, Capps is poised for another strong performance.

In the 2023 NHRA Norwalk Nationals, Capps qualified second and reached the quarterfinals, defeating Alex Laughlin in the first round before falling to J.R. Todd in the second round. In the most recent event in Richmond, he qualified 11th and again reached the quarterfinals, defeating Alexis DeJoria in the first round and being defeated by Austin Prock in the second round.

Capps boasts an impressive career with 638 races, 76 wins, and 37 No. 1 qualifiers. He has shown consistent performance in qualifying at Norwalk, securing the pole position in 2019, 2021, and 2022, and the No. 2 qualifying spot in 2023. Notably, he became the first Funny Car driver to take the No. 1 qualifier position in a Toyota GR Supra at the 2022 event.

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Ron Capps at the Team Toyota autograph session on Saturday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Toyota Racing Experience midway display.

Capps is looking forward to the cooler conditions expected this weekend, contrasting the typically hot temperatures seen at the June race.

“We’re rolling into Norwalk once again, and we’re lucky that we get to see this track twice. We come back here in August for Night Under Fire, which is a premier event,” stated Capps. “The NHRA race here in June is one for sure where we’ve seen hot conditions in the past with the track temperature reaching over 150 degrees, some of the hottest we’ve ever seen. But after leaving the Richmond race last weekend, it’s actually looking like this weekend will be cooler than usual and the Norwalk track is an unbelievably great surface. This is a great facility, and we’re looking forward to having a big group of our NAPA AutoCare and NAPA Auto Parts VIP guests on top of having a great race car coming off of a really consistent weekend in Richmond.”

