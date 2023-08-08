Ron Capps, NAPA, Team Up For NHRA World Champ’s Superstar Racing Experience Debut

Three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps announced today that NAPA, Capps’ longtime primary partner in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, will be along for the ride as he makes his debut in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series at Eldora Speedway on Thursday, August 10.



For more than 15 years, NAPA has supported Capps’ NHRA career as the principal backer of his 11,000-horsepower nitro Funny Car. The NAPA logo first appeared on Capps’ car in 2007 as an associate partner before expanding into a primary sponsorship role in 2008. The Atlanta-based organization has supported 49 of Capps’ 74 NHRA victories and was onboard for all three of his series championships (2016, 2021, 2022). When Capps made the decision in late 2021 to step away from his former team and form Ron Capps Motorsports, NAPA was the first to publicly support Capps and his new venture. When the SRX series announced that Capps would be the first drag racer to represent NHRA nation at the Eldora Speedway, NAPA was quick to get in on the action.



“NAPA has been committed to racing and drivers like Ron for decades, and we’re so proud to support his passion and energy for a new adventure like this one,” said Marti Walsh, vice president of marketing, NAPA. “We constantly seek to collaborate and partner with people who exemplify NAPA’s core values and can grow with us long-term – and Ron is precisely that. We look forward to cheering him on for all the races to come.”



Capps might be an SRX rookie, but he brings nearly three decades of driving experience to this new racing discipline. In addition to his NHRA accolades, Capps has spent time behind the wheel of Sprint cars, dirt late models in the Prelude to the Dream race at Eldora, go-karts and is an avid iRacer. He will join a star-studded line-up in New Weston, Ohio, as he competes for the SRX hardware. The next stop: south to Topeka, Kan. where Capps will swap left turns for straight lines as he begins qualifying for the Menard’s NHRA Nationals aboard the NAPA GR Supra Funny Car the following day.



“Getting invited to race in the SRX series is pretty incredible – it’s going to be fun knowing our NHRA fans are going to be tuning in to watch,” said Capps, the second-winningest NHRA Funny Car racer of all time. “Representing NAPA, my sponsor of over 15 years, at this incredible night of racing against some of the best race car drivers in the world on one of the fastest high-bank dirt tracks is very cool. Getting to represent thousands of NAPA employees and automotive technicians really makes me proud.”



“Ron is the epitome of what SRX is trying to deliver to race fans all across the USA,” added Don Hawk, Chief Executive Officer, SRX. “He is a world champion and a man of the people and already a friend to many in the SRX garage. We are blessed to have Ron in the series, in the race, and helping to promote SRX as he drives the familiar #28 NAPA livery at Eldora in #ThursdayNightThunder live on ESPN.”



The SRX series airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.