Ron Capps Motorsports Sparks Partnership with DRiV’s Champion® Brand

Two-time defending NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps and his NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car team have solidified a partnership with DRiV’s Champion® brand, it was announced today.



For over 115 years, the iconic Champion brand has been a world leader in the manufacturing of spark plugs for every kind of combustion engine. Champion offers a full line of spark plugs for all types of machines including cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, boats, lawn equipment and more to keep engines running their best. Champion has also been a long-time preferred spark plug vender of NAPA Auto Parts, with DRiV having been a supplier to the NAPA system for many years.



Ron Capps Motorsports (RCM) crew chief Dean ‘Guido’ Antonelli has utilized Champion spark plugs throughout much of his tuning career and knows that the difference between running a high-quality spark plug from Champion versus a lesser-quality brand could cost a team a round-win at best, and engine damage at worst.



“Spark plugs can really be a make-or-break for a team,” said Antonelli, the driving force behind the RCM/Champion partnership. “The spark plug is one of the most important parts in keeping all eight cylinders in the engine lit. Engines have 16 spark plugs – two in each cylinder – so if you have a spark plug failure and drop a cylinder, you lose more than a thousand horsepower in a split second. That can not only cost you your race oftentimes, but even worse, it could also lead to costly engine damage, so it’s important for us to run the best parts and pieces in our car, and Champion plugs are the best, no question.”



“We are very proud and excited to be partnering with Ron and joining his outstanding team and furthering our long-time relationship with NAPA,” said Tim Hill, sales director, NAPA, DRiV. “Like Ron’s repeated successes on the Funny Car circuit, Champion also has a long, storied history within the racing community and a proven track record of providing racers with high-performing products that have helped many drivers get the most out of their cars. We can’t wait for the first race this week!”



Capps became a three-time world champion when he clinched the 2022 Camping World Series Funny Car title in November to add to his 2021 and 2016 titles. Champion helped power Capps to victory during his two most recent title campaigns, and he is hoping the superior quality of Champion spark plugs will help propel him to his third consecutive world championship and fourth overall in 2023.



“The Champion brand has a tremendous legacy in motorsports and especially drag racing throughout the years,” said Capps, the second-winningest Funny Car driver in NHRA history. “To be the best, you need to have the best, and that’s why we rely on Champion spark plugs to win world championships.”



The Champion logo will make its debut on Capps’ 11,000-horsepower GR Supra when the 2023 NHRA season kicks off this weekend with the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., March 10 – 12. In addition to premier logo placement on Capps’ Funny Car and firesuit, Champion will benefit from activation and marketing opportunities with the RCM team and NAPA, and will also enjoy exposure from Capps and RCM’s social channels.