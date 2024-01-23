Connect with us

News

Ron Capps Motorsports Partners with Mobil 1 for 2024 NHRA Championship Run

Published

Mobil 1™, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, announced today the brand has joined the championship-winning Ron Capps Motorsports team for the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.
 
As the official oil and lubricants supplier of the Ron Capps Motorsports team, Mobil 1 products will be trusted in the 339.28-MPH NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra as the third-year team makes a run for their second Funny Car world championship and Ron Capps’ fourth overall. Additionally, Mobil 1 technology will be relied upon in the team’s two 53-foot semi-trucks and Toyota Sequoia tow vehicle.

“Ron Capps Motorsports is extremely proud to partner with the Mobil 1 brand,” said Capps, a 76-time winner. “One thing I’ve learned as a driver, and especially now as a team owner, is just how much of an important factor having the right motor oil is. There aren’t many things on this planet that will put oil and lubricants to the test quite like our 13,000 horsepower engines will. We feel like we can test anything under the most severe conditions. The products and parts we put in and on our NAPA GR Supra race car need to be able to withstand the rigors that come with racing these nitromethane-burning beasts.
 
“On any given Sunday our car is capable of going the distance and winning the race, and we attribute that to having the very best people and the very best parts, and motor oil is no different. We’re excited to have the leading synthetic motor oil brand as a partner that we know will provide us with the best of the best next season,” added the veteran racer, who will embark on his 30th year of competing in the NHRA’s pro ranks in 2024. 
 
The signature red, white, and blue Mobil 1 logo will be prominently displayed on the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, team transporter and technology trailers, show car, Toyota Sequoia tow vehicle, and on Capps’ Simpson firesuit and the team’s crew shirts.
 
“The love of driving and racing go hand in hand with drag racing, and we are proud to partner with Ron Capps Motorsports as they take on the 2024 season,” explained Rob Schearer, ExxonMobil Director Global Lubricants Marketing Services and Sponsorships. “With this being Ron’s 30th season of competition within NHRA, we are proud to be aligned with him as he continues his storied career.”
 
The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Series season gets underway at Gainesville Raceway, March 8 – 10, for the NHRA Gatornationals. Prior to the official season kick-off, the Ron Capps Motorsports team will participate in the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Fla., Feb. 8 – 10.

