Ron Capps Looking To Defend Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals Title

With two Four-Wide National event wins at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Ron Capps will be defending his 2022 win at this year’s event. Capps’ first Las Vegas four-wide win came in 2009.

“Rolling into Vegas for this year’s Four-Wide Nationals has all of us at Ron Capps Motorsports smiling,” said Ron Capps. “For one, we’ll be going back as the defending champions of the race. Last year’s event was very, very special for our team. 2022 had a lot of great moments; a lot of ‘firsts,’ and things that we can look back on that we’re very proud of, but the 2022 Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals was where our RCM team got its very first win.”

In addition to his 2022 Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals win, Capps also won the 2017 Charlotte event. However, it’s Las Vegas that the driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car is looking forward to again.

“Vegas has sort of become a home track with my brother (Jon Capps) living there and everyone in our family making the trip over each Vegas race weekend,” said Capps, who is currently ranked No. 2 in the points. “They all hang in the Palmer Electric suite, and it just makes it a special place for me to be able to race the car in front of family and friends. That being said, we’re coming off of two final rounds. All of last week I felt pretty bummed that we didn’t get the win (in Pomona), but when you look at the big picture, the way our car ran all day Sunday just shows the reason that we’ve been in the final round at the last two races and how we can bounce back from any adversity. I’m really proud of what our team is doing, we’ve got a great race car, and when you have a great race car, you have confidence as a driver, and confidence is especially key when racing four-wide.”

Capps will join his Toyota Gazoo Racing teammates at the Toyota midway display from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday for a Team Toyota autograph session.