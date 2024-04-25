Ron Capps Looking to Capitalize on Las Vegas 4-Wide Momentum in Charlotte

Capps enters the weekend fresh off a semifinal finish at the Las Vegas event earlier this month. Now he’s looking to take that momentum from the four-wides in Las Vegas, plus the testing he and his team did and Monday, and turn it into a Wally on Sunday.

In 2023, Capps was a semifinalist at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and notably reset the zMAX Dragway Funny Car speed record with a blazing pass of 335.57 MPH in his NAPA Supra. This year marks his second anniversary with Team Toyota, a partnership that continues to yield significant advancements on the track.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to engage with Ron Capps during the race weekend:

Friday, April 26, 2:15 – 2:45 p.m. : Mission #2Fast2Tasty driver autograph session at Mission Foods midway display

: Mission #2Fast2Tasty driver autograph session at Mission Foods midway display Saturday, April 27, 10:15 – 10:45 a.m.: Team Toyota autograph session at Toyota Racing Experience midway display

NAPA Auto Parts, with headquarters in Atlanta, recognizes the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals as its closest race, increasing the excitement for corporate guests and fans alike. Capps is eager to impress and is looking forward to potentially securing another four-wide trophy.

“I guarantee, the fans who bought tickets for zMAX can’t wait for this weekend after watching the Las Vegas four-wides and how close that final round was,” said Ron Capps. “For me and our NAPA Auto Care team, it’s been a different start to the year. We’ve talked about how we would get ahead of the competition and what we had to do with new parts, and a new car, and it’s a process. It’s fun for me to watch as a team owner. So proud of Guido and our NAPA Auto Care team for making the adjustments. Almost came away with a Wally on Sunday in Vegas, and then we stayed and tested on Monday with even better results. It’s momentum like that which really feeds your team.”

“Heading into the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals is always fun. It’s such a racing town and we’ve got a lot of fun things in the works with our Toyota partners on the NASCAR side, and the fans will be able to see that on the NHRA on FOX weekend broadcast. Our team feels like we have some good momentum heading into what we consider one of the last ‘fun’ events of the season before we really start focusing on getting back to our normal schedule.”

This story was originally published on April 25, 2024.