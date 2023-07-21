Ron Capps Looking Forward To Making More Winning Memories At Northwest Nationals

Ron Capps, the driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, has a history that boasts both Top Fuel and Funny Car wins from Seattle, and he’s ready to add to that record. With five runner-up finishes, including last year, he’s hungry for that sweet taste of victory at the Pacific Raceways.

“This time of the year is always great with the West Coast Swing,” said Capps. “Heading into Seattle, we’ll have the altitude change coming off of Denver. We’ll be back down to sea level and this is a track where we often see some of the best air with all of the trees surrounding the track. We’re looking at high 70s, low 80s right now with no chance of rain, which for our race fans in Seattle, those are fantastic conditions.”

Capps qualified eighth at the 2022 NHRA Northwest Nationals but faced an early exit in the first round, falling to Robert Hight.

“I have a lot of great memories at Pacific Raceways. I won my first race in Top Fuel there my rookie year in 1995, and have had a lot of Funny Car success there as well throughout the years,” he continued.

In the last event at Denver, Capps qualified fifth and powered through to the semifinals, defeating Terry Haddock and Robert Hight before a close battle with Matt Hagan.

Capps is aiming for his 75th career victory at Pacific Raceways. Furthermore, he earned a spot in the Seattle Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday.

“I just couldn’t be prouder of our NAPA team,” Capps said. “We’ve had a lot of people take shots at us, but when you have the No. 1 on your car, that’s to be expected. Our guys continually put a great race car underneath me. We’re looking forward to this weekend, and getting back there with our NAPA GR Supra to try and grab the No. 1 spot on Saturday and get as many points as we can, and hopefully, leave with the Wally once again. Great time of year for our fans, and I look forward to seeing them.”

