Ron Capps Gears Up with Confidence for NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas

This weekend, seasoned NHRA competitor Ron Capps will participate in the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, held from April 12-14 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With a notable history at this venue, Capps aims to leverage his experience and recent technical updates to his vehicle to achieve a strong performance.

Capps, representing Ron Capps Motorsports, has previously excelled on this track, securing two victories and two runner-up finishes in past Las Vegas events. His qualifications as the No. 1 qualifier in 2022 highlight his capability and familiarity with the track’s challenging conditions.

In the previous year’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Capps started strong by qualifying fourth, although he exited in the first round. This year, the team has introduced a new chassis and the GR Supra body, which debuted at the start of the season, enhancements that are anticipated to improve their competitive edge.

Reflecting on the upcoming event, Ron Capps shared, “This is always a fun week, preparation-wise, to get ready for our first four-wide event. Anytime we get ready to go to a race in Vegas it’s always exciting, and for me, it’s pretty much turned into a home track with all of the friends and family that come out. And on top of that, our first win for Ron Capps Motorsports was right here in Las Vegas at the Four-Wide Nationals in 2022. So, just a lot of great memories throughout the years at this track, and for our RCM organization in particular.



“I talked in Phoenix about how we brought out the new chassis. We’ve got the brand-new GR Supra body that we started the year off with but to bring out the new chassis like we did last weekend and do it under race conditions, is something I talk about with having all of the confidence in the world in (crew chief Dean Antonelli) Guido and our NAPA AutoCare team. I think it’s going to be a huge benefit to us down the road, and I think going to Vegas with the new chassis like we are, it’s a track you don’t have to worry about as far as track surface goes. We’ll get four qualifying runs this weekend, which also helps a ton. So, we’re looking forward to the weekend being a lot of fun and a lot of excitement.”

Fans of Ron Capps can meet him during the autograph session hosted by Team Toyota at the Toyota Racing Experience midway, scheduled from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Ron Capps has participated in 632 races, achieving 76 wins and 37 No. 1 qualifiers to date. His extensive experience and past successes make him a notable contender at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals.

This story was originally published on April 12, 2024.