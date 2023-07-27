Connect with us

News

Ron Capps Gearing Up For ‘Home Race’ At Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals

Published

The anticipation is building as Ron Capps, the driver of the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, prepares to compete in the upcoming Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, scheduled for July 28-30, 2023, at Sonoma Raceway.

As a seasoned NHRA veteran, Capps boasts an impressive track record at the Sonoma Nationals. With four event championships under his belt (1997, 2010, 2011, 2013) and four runner-up finishes (2002, 2005, 2016, 2018), Capps is undoubtedly a formidable contender for this year’s Wally Additionally, his achievements include two No. 1 qualifier positions (1998, 2021) at the event.

In the previous edition of the NHRA Sonoma Nationals in 2022, Capps secured the second qualifying spot but faced a first-round exit after being defeated by John Force. However, his latest performance in Seattle showcased his determination, as he qualified No. 3 and reached the quarterfinals.

Hailing from central California’s San Luis Obispo, Capps has a deep-rooted connection with Sonoma Raceway, considering it one of his home tracks. The upcoming event holds special significance as Capps aims to achieve his momentous 75th career victory in Sonoma. With his exceptional driving skills and the support of his loyal fanbase, he enters the weekend ranked second in the Funny Car point standings and is just one round win away from reclaiming the points lead.

Fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with Ron Capps during two exciting events. On Wednesday, July 26, from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., the Russian River Brewing Co. NHRA Night will host a driver autograph session featuring Capps, Antron Brown, and Justin Ashley, with all three cars on display. On Saturday, July 29, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., fans can join the Team Toyota autograph session at the Toyota midway display.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, Ron Capps stated, “It’s been a fun couple of weeks, but this is one of my favorite races of the year, and I’m really looking forward to it. I consider Sonoma to be one of my home tracks, having grown up in San Luis Obispo and going there a lot as a kid.”

He added, “This event always gives us what I feel is one of the best Friday night qualifying sessions of the year. When that sun starts to go down, the Sonoma fans are gifted with a fantastic qualifying session from top to bottom. And then, just having my friends, my family, mom and dad, people I hung out with growing up, they all come out. Everyone camps out, and I get to enjoy some good home-cooking up on the hill. This will be the first time Shelley and I will have our American Coach out there, and I’m just looking forward to a great weekend all around.”

