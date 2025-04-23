Ron Capps First to Feature Centennial Scheme Celebrating NAPA’s 100th Anniversary

The Ron Capps Motorsports team will roll into this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway near Charlotte with a brand-new look as NAPA celebrates its upcoming 100th anniversary.



Founded in 1925, NAPA was at the forefront of the transportation revolution, laying the groundwork for the automotive aftermarket industry of today. With the anniversary of the founding of NAPA taking place on May 4th, all NAPA-backed motorsports teams will run commemorative one-off liveries on or around that date to mark a century of innovation, dedication, and community support from America’s largest network of parts and care.



Each team’s entry will sport a similar centennial scheme, featuring a uniform look across multiple racing disciplines, which includes the NASCAR Cup Series (Chase Elliott), NASCAR Truck Series (Daniel Hemric), High Limit Sprint Car Series (Brad Sweet), and Ron Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Capps will be the first among NAPA’s roster of drivers to reveal his celebratory paint scheme.



“I don’t think very many people can say that they have had the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of anything, let alone an organization that means so much to them,” said Capps, who has proudly carried the NAPA logo on his Funny Car since 2007, and as his primary partner since 2008. “I’ve been fortunate enough to represent NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care for more than 18 years now, and they’ve been in my corner through all three of our world championships and more than 50 race wins.



“To be able to not only help celebrate 100 years like we are this year, but getting to run a special NAPA 100 car, and be the first one to do so, especially at the Charlotte four-wides, is going to be incredible, and we can’t wait to put it on the track. I don’t want to reveal too much about what it will look like, but it is super sleek and different from any other car we’ve run, and I know the fans are going to go crazy for it.”



To commemorate the occasion, the Ron Capps Motorsports team will keep their Four-Wide Nationals look under wraps until the weekend’s first qualifying session, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25. The team will reveal the 100th-anniversary livery on the starting line in front of a full house of zMAX Dragway fans eager to take in four lanes of 330-mph action.



“Rolling out the NAPA 100 scheme across all our race teams was the perfect way to honor NAPA’s rich history and impact on the automotive industry,” said Emily Schneider, Sr. Director of Marketing. “For the past century, NAPA has remained committed to its mission to keep customers on the road and we plan to continue doing this for the next 100 years. As a decades-long sponsor of motorsports, it was important for us to celebrate this momentous occasion with our racing community, who loves cars as much as we do.”



Capps returns to zMAX seeking his fifth NHRA victory from the Concord, N.C. facility. The three-time Funny Car world champ has two prior four-wide wins including the 2022 Las Vegas four-wide event and his 2017 Charlotte triumph.

This story was originally published on April 23, 2025.