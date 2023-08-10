Ron Capps Eyes Victory At Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor

Ron Capps has a storied history with the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by PetArmor at Heartland Motorsports Park, being a four-time champion, having taken home the top prize in 1998, 2006, 2009, and 2017. He also knows the sting of coming close, having finished as the runner-up in 2000 and 2012.

Reflecting on the 2022 Menards NHRA Nationals, Capps qualified in the ninth spot, advancing to the quarterfinals, where he defeated Tim Wilkerson in the first elimination but was bested by John Force in the second.

His most recent performance at Sonoma further cements his determination on the track. After qualifying third, Capps navigated his way to the Semifinals, overpowering Tim Gibbons in the first elimination and Robert Hight in the second before being defeated by Chad Green in the third elimination.

The upcoming race is not just about victory; it’s also about milestones and history. Before hitting the dragstrip in Topeka, Capps will make his SRX racing debut at Eldora Speedway, marking him as the first NHRA drag racer to compete in the SRX series. With 74 NHRA national event wins under his belt, Capps will be gunning for his 75th Wally trophy in Topeka. He begins the weekend ranked second in the Funny Car point standings, a mere round win away from the top.

His performance in Sonoma, where he advanced beyond the quarterfinals, has also earned him a spot in the Topeka #2Fast2Tasty Challenge, presented by Mission Foods.

Fans will have a special opportunity to connect with Capps on Saturday, August 12, from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m., during the #2Fast2Tasty driver autograph session at the Mission Foods midway display.

Capps himself reflects on the upcoming event with mixed feelings, “Heartland Park is more than just tarmac to me; it’s memories, early crew days, and records that reverberated in the drag racing community. Knowing this is our final roar here, well, it’s bittersweet. Topeka’s hospitality and the roaring crowd are irreplaceable. That final Wally from Heartland Park? It’s going to be the jewel in someone’s crown, and with how the NAPA Supra’s been performing, we’re gunning for it.”

