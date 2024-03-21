Ron Capps ‘Chomping at the Bit’ for Redemption at Lucas Oil Winternationals

Ron Capps, driver of the NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra, is eager to get back on track and is more than ready to do so at the NHRA Winternationals, March 22 to 24, 2024, at the renowned In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. With a legacy of success at this historic venue, Capps aims to add another win to his impressive record at the second event of the 21-race 2024 NHRA season.

Ron Capps enters the Winternationals with an impressive history at the Pomona Dragstrip. As a four-time event winner (1998, 2009, 2016, 2021) and a six-time runner-up (2006, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2022, 2023), Capps has consistently demonstrated his experience on this track. Notably, he has achieved the No. 1 qualifier position twice (2021, 2022), underlining his speed and competitiveness.

Capps’ performance in recent NHRA seasons further cements his status as a top contender. He secured a runner-up finish at the last two Winternationals (2022, 2023) and clinched the event win in 2021. His track record in Pomona includes being crowned series champion twice, further showcasing his mastery of the dragstrip.

Capps is eager to make a triumphant return to the Pomona Dragstrip, a venue he considers his home track. His recent record in Pomona underscores his competitive edge and dedication to excellence. The California native is especially motivated by the support of family and friends at this home race, adding an extra layer of significance to his pursuit of victory.

“Kicking off the 2024 season with the Gatornationals and then having to wait a week has us chomping at the bit to get back out there,” stated Capps. “Obviously, it was tough to go out the way we did on Sunday in Gainesville with that whole two-step red-light situation in the second round, and what has made it even harder has been knowing how good of a race car we had that weekend. But, it also makes us feel extra confident heading into the 64th annual Winternationals at the historic In-N-Out Burger dragstrip in Pomona. You take it a step further for our team, we’ve competed in the final round of the two most recent Winternationals, and the year before that we won this event during the rescheduled July race in 2021, so obviously, our NAPA Auto Care team is very confident in our abilities to do well at Pomona, regardless of the conditions.”

Fans of Ron Capps and NHRA racing will have the opportunity to meet the acclaimed driver during the Team Toyota autograph session scheduled for Saturday, March 23, from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the Toyota midway display.

“For me, it’s a home race so we’ll have the usual contingent of family and friends come out and those are the weekends that are extra special to win since we don’t have that opportunity to share the winner’s circle with our friends and family that often,” Capps added. “Our team can’t wait to unload with a strong run on Friday night, and I can’t wait to hit the gas. Our Toyota GR Supra was one of the cars to beat in Gainesville, and we feel like we can certainly carry that momentum into Pomona.”