Roger Penske, IMS President Doug Boles to Headline PRI Grand Opening Breakfast in Indianapolis

Roger Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) President J. Douglas Boles will kick off the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show as featured speakers at the Grand Opening Breakfast. Taking place just before the PRI Show officially opens on December 9, 2021, the Breakfast is an iconic staple of the trade show and signifies the start to the three biggest days in the motorsports industry.

Both the Breakfast and Trade Show take place in Indianapolis, Indiana—the Racing Capital of the World, where thousands of race parts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and resellers, along with race teams and racers from every segment of motorsports will gather in person for the first time since 2019. With a focus on new products and technology that advance all aspects of motorsports, the PRI Show is the racing industry’s leading business-to-business event.

As featured speakers at the Grand Opening Breakfast, Penske and Boles will underscore the importance of innovation and technology in racing. Roger Penske is the founder and chairman of Penske Corporation, which includes Penske Entertainment Corp, owner of both the IMS and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Earlier this year, IMS opened to 135,000 fans at the Indy 500, which at the time marked a milestone as the world’s highest-attended sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

“Roger Penske is a trailblazer and an icon in the racing industry,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, PRI President. “He embodies the spirit of racing and maintains a winning mindset. Similarly, Doug Boles is a fierce advocate for and promoter of IMS and Indianapolis and the world-class racing events hosted here. We’re honored to have them join us at the PRI Grand Opening Breakfast and are excited to have them kick off the Show.”

Penske and Boles are expected to discuss the importance of uniting the motorsports industry and connecting at in-person events, among other topics.

“As the motorsports world moves forward into 2022 and beyond, it’s more important than ever to work together across the industry,” said Penske. “I can’t think of a better place to gather than at the PRI Show in Indianapolis. This is the perfect setting to connect with race leaders and innovators and collaborate on issues such as technology, advocacy, and opportunities.”

All those registered for the PRI Show on December 9-11 are invited to attend the Grand Opening Breakfast. Attendees are admitted to the Breakfast free of charge, but guests are advised to arrive early, as seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The 2021 PRI Trade Show floor opens immediately after the Breakfast. The event features nearly 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. PRI encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media.

