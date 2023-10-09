Roe, Lancaster, Echols, Allen and Willard Win Race of Champions Gamblers at IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals

Five drivers emerged victorious in the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals Race of Champions Gamblers at Holly Springs Motorsports Park. With a large number of entries, the race extended from Friday night well into Saturday morning.

Ricky Roe from Kentucky Dragway captured the Vaughn Oil Top (Box) “Race of Champions” Gambler with a .008 reaction time and going 5.410 seconds at 127.19 mph on a 5.40 dial-in. Heath Davis from Baileyton “Good Time” Drag Strip broke out with a 6.193-second pass at 107.19 mph on a 6.20 dial-in after a .025 start.

Another Baileyton racer, Seth Lancaster, captured the Rick’s Powder Coating Mod (No Box) “Race of Champions” Gambler as final-round opponent Grant Zimmerman was .-014 too quick at the tree. With the race in hand, Lancaster cruised down the track. Zimmerman, the defending IHRA Summit SuperSeries Mod World Champion, also reached the semifinals of Top eliminations.

Texas native Jordan Echols, now living in the Nashville area, earned the Sportsman title. Echols, representing Music City Raceway, went 7.526 seconds at 90.04 mph against his 7.52 dial-in. Tommy Jackson, a home track racer from Holly Springs, fouled at the start with a -.014 red light.

It was an all-Music City showdown in the Motorcycle final as teammates Jonah Allen and Kane Austin faced off. Allen picked up the hard-earned victory with a 5.962-second pass at 115.86 mph against a 5.96 dial-in with a .027 reaction time. Austin had the terrific .004 start, but barely broke out from his 5.80 dial-in at 5.798 seconds at 123.46 mph.

Will Willard from Elk Creek Dragway, fresh off winning the Division 1 (Patriots) Summit Team Finals last weekend, followed up with a win in Junior Dragster. He finished in 8.548 seconds at 75.50 seconds with a .030 reaction time. Chas Warpenburg, the track champion at Bunker Hill Dragstrip, left too early to trigger the red light and disqualify his run of 8.075 seconds at 80.23 mph.