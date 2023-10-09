Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photos by Bryan Epps / BME Photography

News

Roe, Lancaster, Echols, Allen and Willard Win Race of Champions Gamblers at IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals

Published

Five drivers emerged victorious in the IHRA Summit SuperSeries World Finals Race of Champions Gamblers at Holly Springs Motorsports Park. With a large number of entries, the race extended from Friday night well into Saturday morning. 

Ricky Roe from Kentucky Dragway captured the Vaughn Oil Top (Box) “Race of Champions” Gambler with a .008 reaction time and going 5.410 seconds at 127.19 mph on a 5.40 dial-in. Heath Davis from Baileyton “Good Time” Drag Strip broke out with a 6.193-second pass at 107.19 mph on a 6.20 dial-in after a .025 start. 

Another Baileyton racer, Seth Lancaster, captured the Rick’s Powder Coating Mod (No Box) “Race of Champions” Gambler as final-round opponent Grant Zimmerman was .-014 too quick at the tree. With the race in hand, Lancaster cruised down the track. Zimmerman, the defending IHRA Summit SuperSeries Mod World Champion, also reached the semifinals of Top eliminations.

Texas native Jordan Echols, now living in the Nashville area, earned the Sportsman title. Echols, representing Music City Raceway, went 7.526 seconds at 90.04 mph against his 7.52 dial-in. Tommy Jackson, a home track racer from Holly Springs, fouled at the start with a  -.014 red light.

It was an all-Music City showdown in the Motorcycle final as teammates Jonah Allen and Kane Austin faced off. Allen picked up the hard-earned victory with a 5.962-second pass at 115.86 mph against a 5.96 dial-in with a .027 reaction time. Austin had the terrific .004 start, but barely broke out from his 5.80 dial-in at 5.798 seconds at 123.46 mph.

Will Willard from Elk Creek Dragway, fresh off winning the Division 1 (Patriots) Summit Team Finals last weekend, followed up with a win in Junior Dragster. He finished in 8.548 seconds at 75.50 seconds with a .030 reaction time. Chas Warpenburg, the track champion at Bunker Hill Dragstrip, left too early to trigger the red light and disqualify his run of 8.075 seconds at 80.23 mph.

Sportsman winner, Jordan Echols

Jr. Dragster runner-up, Chas Warpenburg

Mod runner-up, Grant Zimmerman

Mod winner, Seth Lancaster

Motorcycle finalists, Kane Austin and Jonah Allen

Sportsman runner-up, Tommy Jackson

Top runner-up, Heath Davis

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.