News

Rodger Brogdon to Give Out Free Chevy II Wagon T-Shirts at DRAW Auction

Published

Alex Owens photo
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of the annual Drag Racing Association of Women [DRAW] Auction held each Saturday evening annually at the NHRA FallNationals in Ennis, Texas, than Comp Eliminator racer Rodger Brogdon. 
 
The Drag Racing Association of Women (DRAW) is a non-profit organization that provides financial and emotional support to qualified individuals involved in drag racing accidents at a track. Since 1985, the group has donated millions of dollars in assistance to racers injured in racing accidents. 
 
DRAW’s auction is the single biggest fundraising activity and will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Champion Club. Everyone is invited, and admission is free. The Live Auction begins at 7:00 PM. However, depending on the race day events, the time is subject to change. Announcements will be made during the day of any changes. 
 
“I cannot think of a better and purposeful group to support,” said Brogdon, a past NHRA Pro Stock national event winner. “I always want to see the place packed for this event. I want to do a little something to make sure people are there.”
 
Brogdon’s little something is the donation of racing t-shirts to all those who attend the event. The t-shirt he is giving to attendees features the design of his 1966 Chevy II wagon Comp Eliminator car, which was damaged in an accident during the NHRA D5 event at Heartland Park Topeka. He plans to run the car again in 2023. 
 
“Greg Ozubko did a great job on our shirts, and we are proud to give one to any attendee at the DRAW auction Saturday night while supplies last,” Brogdon said. “We want to pack the house, and everybody loves a free shirt. This one is great looking.”
 
A list of items that will be available at the auction are on www.drawonline.org.
 
DRAW will also be holding a special sale of racing collectibles during the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals. The sale will start off Friday morning at 9 AM until 6 PM at the main DRAW booth located on Manufacturer’s Midway. 
 
The collectible sale will continue at the DRAW booth on Saturday from 9 – 4 and Sunday before the racing starts. These vintage items, which could include diecast, crew & team shirts, hat pins, handouts, t-shirts, etc., are parts of collections that have recently been donated to DRAW for resale.
 
Brogdon has about 400 of the shirts with him on property, so get there early to get yours. 

