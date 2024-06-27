Rocky Mountain Race Week: Ennis, Texas to Noble, Oklahoma on Day 4

As Rocky Mountain Race Week rolled into its fourth day, the caravan of vehicles left the blazing heat of Ennis, Texas, behind and headed towards Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma, where it happened to be even hotter… imagine that.

Throughout the week, the relentless heat had been a constant companion, pushing everyone to their limits. The media personnel covering the event have had a hard time with this as well. We found ourselves hiding in the shade or tower when they were prepping the track and any other chance we got.

As the sun went down, the track came alive. Most racers had waited until the track temps went down to make a run which caused there to be a longer wait in the staging lanes, but it also meant that racers were going to be able to run their desired times.

Bryant Goldstone is still fastest overall after running a 6.76 in Ennis and a 6.93 at Thunder Valley. If I forgot to mention it yesterday, Jason Hurley in the “Meltdown Firebird” is out after damaging his engine on the drive to Ennis.

A class that has grown in popularity pretty significantly over the last several years is the Motorcycle class. This class is CRAZY… the racers have to carry everything with them and still make all of the “rides” to each track. Currently Shane Werner is in first on his GSXR with an average of 9.71 for the week so far. Donovan Leeder is hot on his tails with his BMW 51000RR at an average of 9.86.

Tomorrow is our last day of actual competition. The racers will head to Mo-Kan Dragway to battle it out for final averages. This will be a Make or Break day and I am sure we will see some racers turn their cars up to run a number that will put them at the top… stay tuned!

