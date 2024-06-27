Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cole Reynolds photos

Exclusive

Rocky Mountain Race Week: Ennis, Texas to Noble, Oklahoma on Day 4

Published

As Rocky Mountain Race Week rolled into its fourth day, the caravan of vehicles left the blazing heat of Ennis, Texas, behind and headed towards Thunder Valley Raceway Park in Noble, Oklahoma, where it happened to be even hotter… imagine that.

Throughout the week, the relentless heat had been a constant companion, pushing everyone to their limits. The media personnel covering the event have had a hard time with this as well. We found ourselves hiding in the shade or tower when they were prepping the track and any other chance we got. 

As the sun went down, the track came alive. Most racers had waited until the track temps went down to make a run which caused there to be a longer wait in the staging lanes, but it also meant that racers were going to be able to run their desired times. 

Bryant Goldstone is still fastest overall after running a 6.76 in Ennis and a 6.93 at Thunder Valley. If I forgot to mention it yesterday, Jason Hurley in the “Meltdown Firebird” is out after damaging his engine on the drive to Ennis. 

A class that has grown in popularity pretty significantly over the last several years is the Motorcycle class. This class is CRAZY… the racers have to carry everything with them and still make all of the “rides” to each track. Currently Shane Werner is in first on his GSXR with an average of 9.71 for the week so far. Donovan Leeder is hot on his tails with his BMW 51000RR at an average of 9.86.

Tomorrow is our last day of actual competition. The racers will head to Mo-Kan Dragway to battle it out for final averages. This will be a Make or Break day and I am sure we will see some racers turn their cars up to run a number that will put them at the top… stay tuned!

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.