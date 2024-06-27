Rocky Mountain Race Week: Day 3 at Texas Motorplex

On the third day of Rocky Mountain Race Week, participants and spectators alike braced themselves for another scorching day of racing… this time at the Texas Motorplex.

Among the classes that fill each day’s schedule, one of the most popular groups was undoubtedly the bracket race classes. These classes, known for their competitive edge and strategic gameplay, drew in a diverse array of vehicles and drivers.

Bracket racing, unlike traditional drag racing where the first vehicle to cross the finish line wins, involves predicting a vehicle’s elapsed time (ET) and then trying to get as close to that time as possible without going faster, in what’s known as ‘dialing-in’. It’s a game of consistency, where drivers rely on their own racing experience and the performance of their vehicles rather than sheer speed alone.

There are 6 bracket classes at RMRW. 14.0, 13.0, 12.0, 11.0, 10.0, and 9.0. These classes are TIGHT with some racers averaging within a few thousandths away from their desired time.

14.0 Class: Jennifer Burst, 2015 Camaro, 14.08 avg.

13.0 Class: Alex Rops, 2015 Sierra, 13.02 avg.

12.0 Class: Nicholas Roberts, Mustang, 12.006 avg.

11.0 Class: Landon Jenses, 1976 Nova, 11.002

10.0 Class: Mike Mead, 2015 Mustang, 10.018 avg.

9.0 Class: Jeremy Wilson, 1972 Nova, 9.016 avg.

Even more racers dropped out today. By day 3, their cars had enough of a beating and the drivers had enough of the heat… one was bound to go out. At this point, 40 participants have dropped out.

Tomorrow, we head up to Norman, Oklahoma (Thunder Valley Raceway Park), which is about a three-hour drive if you go straight there. However, with the checkpoint, drivers are looking at around a six-hour drive.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024.