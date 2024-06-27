Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cole Reynolds photos

Exclusive

Rocky Mountain Race Week: Day 3 at Texas Motorplex

Published

On the third day of Rocky Mountain Race Week, participants and spectators alike braced themselves for another scorching day of racing… this time at the Texas Motorplex. 

Among the classes that fill each day’s schedule, one of the most popular groups was undoubtedly the bracket race classes. These classes, known for their competitive edge and strategic gameplay, drew in a diverse array of vehicles and drivers.

Bracket racing, unlike traditional drag racing where the first vehicle to cross the finish line wins, involves predicting a vehicle’s elapsed time (ET) and then trying to get as close to that time as possible without going faster, in what’s known as ‘dialing-in’. It’s a game of consistency, where drivers rely on their own racing experience and the performance of their vehicles rather than sheer speed alone. 

There are 6 bracket classes at RMRW. 14.0, 13.0, 12.0, 11.0, 10.0, and 9.0. These classes are TIGHT with some racers averaging within a few thousandths away from their desired time.

14.0 Class: Jennifer Burst, 2015 Camaro, 14.08 avg.

13.0 Class: Alex Rops, 2015 Sierra, 13.02 avg.

12.0 Class: Nicholas Roberts, Mustang, 12.006 avg. 

11.0 Class: Landon Jenses, 1976 Nova, 11.002

10.0 Class: Mike Mead, 2015 Mustang, 10.018 avg.

9.0 Class: Jeremy Wilson, 1972 Nova, 9.016 avg.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Even more racers dropped out today. By day 3, their cars had enough of a beating and the drivers had enough of the heat… one was bound to go out. At this point, 40 participants have dropped out.

Tomorrow, we head up to Norman, Oklahoma (Thunder Valley Raceway Park), which is about a three-hour drive if you go straight there. However, with the checkpoint, drivers are looking at around a six-hour drive.

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.