Rockingham Dragway Hosting Inaugural ‘Pro Mods at the Rock’ Alongside Sick at the Rock

Rockingham Dragway will host their first “Pro Mods at The Rock” event this Friday, April 11. The race will be held in conjunction with Sick at The Rock, which runs from April 10-12, and features some of the biggest names in Drag & Drive competition, including Jeff Lutz, Tom Bailey, and Mike Finnegan.

“We are beyond proud and excited to host Pro Mods at the Rock,” said Rockingham Dragway owner Dan VanHorn. “When approached with the idea by the region’s Pro Mod racers, we leapt at the opportunity. North Carolina and Rockingham Dragway have a rich history of Pro Mod racing, and the single-day format popularized at Piedmont Dragway was a streamlined fit to our robust 2025 schedule. Our new 5,000 ft. long and 72 ft. wide surface of total track enables Pro Mods to let it all hang out in the safest manner possible. We embrace the energy and compassion the teams have and will push to make the Pro Mods at The Rock program one that gives the fans an experience we will keep alive for years to come.”

Rockingham Dragway owner Dan VanHorn

There are already 16 confirmed Pro Mod drivers ready to battle it out for the $7,500 winner’s purse, including reigning back-to-back PDRA Pro Boost world champion Jason Harris, Travis Harvey, Mike Decker Jr., and Mike Decker III. The runner-up will receive $2,500, with $1,250 to semifinalists and $1,000 to first-round losers.

It is also the first of five Pro Mods at the Rock races in 2025, with the remaining events being contested on May 9, June 6, September 5, and November 8. The series champion at the end of the year will receive an additional $10,000. All events will follow the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod rulebook, with an additional 25 lbs. added to all combinations.

“The biggest hurdle for the development of a single day Friday program has been scheduling,” VanHorn said. “We have a schedule that has virtually every event covering Friday and Saturday, so adding a Pro Mod program required coordinating and flexibility on those previously scheduled events. The dates were set to keep clear of PDRA, NHRA and Piedmont’s Big Dog Shootout.

“Fortunately, our event partners all support our vision, and Tom Bailey was no exception,” continued VanHorn. “His Sick at The Rock event is jam-packed with amazing classes, and his goal of filling some of the gap left by the NMCA/NMRA closure is admirable. We are humbled to be chosen as one of the legacy venues to host. Tom and his team have continued to be flexible mixing the two programs, and it will make for an over-the-top Friday full of what we love most – drag racing at its peak!”

Drivers will get one test hit Friday afternoon prior to an intense one-night-only main event. There will be two qualifying sessions at 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. to set the 8-car field, followed by eliminations at 7:30, 9:00, and 10:30 p.m.

Mike “Hollywood” Decker III

“We are looking forward to running Pro Mods at the Rock this year,” said Mike Decker III. “Most Pro Mod events these days are multiple days long, so the idea of going back to a one-night shootout like the old days is exciting for us. With only having one shakedown run and two qualifiers, you better be on your game to make the eight-car field. Hopefully, we can pack the house full of fans and put on one great night of racing.”

Gates open at 9 a.m. for spectators. Tickets are available on The Foat or at the gate. For more information, visit https://www.rockinghamdragway.com/schedule/2025/promods/

This story was originally published on April 9, 2025.