Robert Murphy Secures JEGS $50,000 at the Strange Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA

JEGS Performance Thursday fired up the first of three $50,000 main events at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park where 365 racers took their shot at parking in the Fling winners circle at the end of the night.

At nine cars Gary Williams, Perry Reynolds, Robert DiMino, Jeff Serra, Jason Lynch, TJ Harper, Cory Gulitti, Kellan Farmer, Bobby Murphy III remained. Two thousandths separated Williams and Reynolds on the starting line with Williams taking .003 to run dead-on the dial with a zero. DiMino got to the stripe by .002 to run dead-on four for the win over Serra, while Lynch was .001 and a hundredth above the dial to move past Harper. Gulitti put together .013 total over Farmer, and Murphy was .005 on the tree during his bye run.

Gulitti was .013 and took .005 to knock out Williams in the first pair of the quarterfinals, while Murphy’s .017 package eliminated DiMino. Lynch took the green for his single. In the semifinals, Gulitti took the green on his solo run, while Murphy was .010 and ran dead-on with a seven over Lynch to advance.

The match up for the JEGS Performance $50,000 payday saw Murphy in his first ever final round and Gulitti in his fourth Fling final between the Spring Fling Million at Vegas and the Spring Fling at GALOT this week. Murphy came out on top, laying down .014 total to secure the first of the Triple $50K’s.

“It doesn’t feel real. This is something I dream about every night… and I’m here,” said Murphy. “If you want to compete with the best, you just gotta try. I’m no better than everybody else out there.”

Silver State $50,000 Friday will start with the Spring Fling Reaction Time Challenge at 8 a.m. where racers will get an opportunity to hit the tree and win cash for double “O” and perfect lights. New entry time trials are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. with eliminations to follow.

This story was originally published on April 25, 2025.