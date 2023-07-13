Robert Hight Hopes To Close Bandimere Speedway With Consecutive Victories

Defending event champions, Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS team, enter this weekend’s Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals with sights set on the final Wally at famed Bandimere Speedway.

Hight has a long-standing history with Bandimere Speedway, the Mile-High Nationals was one of the two races he won en route to Rookie-of-the-Year recognition in 2005. He also won the race in 2010, 2014, 2017 and 2022 and started from the No. 1 qualifying position in 2005, 2007 and 2019. When the three-time world champion takes the tree in the first round of race day on Sunday, it will mark his 400th career start. He also hit his 300th career start at Bandimere Speedway in 2017.

“I’ve always loved the challenge of racing the Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway. I’m going to be sad to see it go, but I’m looking forward to defending the win from last year and getting that last Wally at Bandimere. I know the Bandimere Family isn’t done with drag racing, and they’ll find a new spot to build on their legacy,” Hight said. “Doing well this weekend will set the tone for this Cornwell Tools team through the whole Western Swing. We want that win, it’s the only way to set us up for a potential sweep. This weekend can get us set up for a strong finish through the end of the regular season. The Countdown to the Championship is coming up quick and now is the time to start gaining momentum. ”

Hight is five-for-five when taking his Cornwell Tools Camaro to the final round at Bandimere Speedway and has won more rounds (37 with only 12 losses) at the Mile-Highs than in any other race in the series. With two wins and two No. 1 starts already this year, High has extended to 18 the number of consecutive seasons (in which he has contested the championship) in which he has won at least one race and qualified at the front at least once.

The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals at Bandimere Speedway begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Television coverage of qualifying will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Eliminations coverage will be on FOX Broadcasting Network Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET.