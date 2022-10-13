Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Robert Hight Focused on Mission Critical Weekend in Dallas

Published

Robert Hight and the AAA Texas Chevrolet Camaro SS team know a win at this weekend’s Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex could be a pivotal moment in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, now at its halfway mark.

Already one of only three drivers to have won as many as eight Funny Car races in a single season, Hight starts his AAA Texas Chevy from the front of the Camping World points standings by 46 points. His 14 career Countdown event wins, the most recent just two weeks ago at St. Louis, are the most in the Funny Car division and fourth most playoff wins overall. 

“I love racing here in Texas. Billy Meyer has really put together something special with the Stampede of Speed week and the FallNationals get to be the finale. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the competition level we’ve seen all year long,” Hight said. “This AAA Texas team has been working hard and we don’t plan to let up. We need to stay focused and just honestly take it one run at a time. It’s been a battle and I don’t think that is going to change. We’ll need all the points we can get and it all starts in qualifying.”

There are few tracks on which Hight and his AAA Chevy seem to be more comfortable than at Texas Motorplex where they have started from the No. 1 qualifying position seven times (2006, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2021) with wins in 2006, 2009, 2017 and 2018. In no other event in the series has Hight started No. 1 more than five times. Not surprisingly, the AAA Camaro is the track record holder for both time and speed (3.828 seconds at 338.60 mph, both on Oct. 15, 2017). 

Competition at the Texas NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex begins with four qualifying session Friday at 3:30 and 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. Eliminations for the event will start on Sunday at noon. Television coverage will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) Sunday starting with a qualifying show at 10:00 a.m. ET and eliminations at 10:30 p.m. ET.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.