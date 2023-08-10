Connect with us

Robert Hight, Cornwell Tools Hunting For Points Jump With Victory At Heartland Motorsports Park

Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS team are looking to build momentum as they head into this weekend’s Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Hight has three wins to his credit at Heartland Motorsports Park (2010, 2011 and 2019). The last two years, Hight has ended his race day to boss and teammate John Force. Last year, he qualified second before facing Force in the semifinals. Hight was runner-up in 2013 and in 2018 when he lost to teammate Courtney Force in the first of four all-John Force Racing finals at Heartland Motorsports Park. Hight has also started from the No. 1 position four times in 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2010.

“Winding down on the regular season as we head to Topeka. It’s a great race track, there should be a lot of quick runs, fast runs, hopefully the weather cooperates,” Hight said. “We’re not in a bad spot. This Cornwell Tools team, we’re in the top half, but we know we need to give ourselves the best chance to be in the best position possible when the Countdown comes around. We’ve got some work to do these next couple of races, but I have no doubt we’ll be ready to get the job done. I have faith in Jimmy Prock and all of these guys.”

Coming off a victory at the famed Night Under Fire match race at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, Hight is bidding to become just the fourth driver to win as many as four NHRA Funny Car championships (after Force, Kenny Bernstein and Don Prudhomme). Hight will start the race in fourth place in the Camping World Series points standings on the strength of wins at the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals and the return of the national event in Chicago.

The Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park begins with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with qualifying shows Saturday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Eliminations will be airing on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

