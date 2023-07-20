Connect with us

News

Robert Hight, Cornwell Tools Have Sights Set On Repeat Win At Northwest Nationals

Published

Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car team enter this weekend’s Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceway as the defending event champions and are looking to repeat their performance for their third win of the season.

Hight started last year’s Northwest Nationals from the No. 5 spot before beating J.R. Todd in the final, it would be his sixth win of eight in the 2022 season. In 2017, Hight also won the Flav-R-Pac Nationals en route to his second championship. In addition to his two wins at Pacific Raceways, he was runner-up in his debut appearance in 2005, losing the title to the late Eric Medlen, his JFR teammate. Hight has also started from the No. 1 position five times in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, and 2017. 

“I’m looking forward to racing in Seattle. The Cornwell Tools team didn’t have the best showing in Denver so it’s nice that we get to turn right around and get back at it just a couple of days later. We have some work to do but we’ll just have to take it one run at a time,” Hight said. “We’re looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans in Washington and hopefully get Frank Tiegs another winners circle celebration at his title race. He’s been a great partner to John Force Racing so it would mean a lot to get the job done for him and his companies.”

Already with two victories this season at the final running of the Arizona Nationals and a JFR nitro sweep with Austin Prock at the Four-Wide in Charlotte, Hight enters the Northwest Nationals sitting fourth in the points standings, just 11 out from third and 87 back from second. A win this weekend could put the Cornwell Tools team in a prime position with just four events left before the NHRA Countdown to the Championship.

The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways begins with qualifying Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 and 4:45 p.m. Eliminations are slated to begin Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Television coverage of the event begins with qualifying shows Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Eliminations will be aired Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FOX Broadcasting Network.

