Robert Hight, Cornwell Tools Focused on Winning Big at the Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Robert Hight and the Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS team are still in contention for their fourth championship as they head into the NHRA Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, sitting third in the Camping World points standings.

With only two events left in the season, Hight and the Cornwell Tools team will look to make a dent in their 69-point deficit with their fourth victory of the season. Hight picked up his 15th career Countdown to the Championship win at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pennsylvania, tying the most in the Funny Car class. More recently, Hight landed a runner-up finish at the Carolina Nationals in Charlotte. In the regular season, Hight won in Phoenix and the Four-Wide Nationals at Charlotte in the spring.

“It’s been a challenging season; the competition has been tougher than ever. I have to give it up to my guys, this Cornwell Tools / AAA/ Flav-R-Pac team has kept their heads down and stuck to the plan and it’s been paying off lately. A bit of a hiccup in Dallas but we’re still in this,” Hight said. “We know it’s going to take a lot of hard work. We’ll bounce back. I have faith in this team, in Jimmy and Thomas Prock, Nate Hildahl, and all the crew. I think we’re all anxious to get back at it in Las Vegas.”

A year ago at The Strip, Hight, as the No. 1 qualifier, had a runner-up finish. Hight has won the NHRA Nevada Nationals in both 2009 and 2015 while securing No. 1 starts in 2006, 2007, and 2008 in addition to 2022. He’s also won the spring event at The Strip three times in 2007, 2011, and 2012.

Competition at the Nevada Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four qualifying runs Friday and Saturday both at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET and an eliminations show on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.