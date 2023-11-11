Robert Hight, Auto Club Chevy No. 4 Friday at NHRA Finals

Robert Hight and the Automobile Club of Southern California / Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS currently sit No. 4 after one day of qualifying at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Nationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. Brittany Force in the Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac dragster is sitting No. 6, while Austin Prock in the Montana Brand / Rocky Mountain Twist dragster is No. 8 and John Force in the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevy Camaro SS is No. 9

Battling for his fourth championship, Hight and the Auto Club Chevy had a rough start to qualifying. Hight would pedal his way to a 4.566-second pass at 323.66 mph in the first session before picking things back up and collecting one bonus point for being fourth quickest with a 3.898-second pass at 332.02 mph to close out the first day of the NHRA Finals.

“This is a tough place to race. We’re going to sleep better tonight. I know Jimmy Prock and the whole Auto Club team wanted to run better than that 3.89 because it’s out there, you saw it, there were some real good runs, but we needed to get qualified after messing up that first run,” Hight said. “Good job to the team, we’ll sleep knowing we’re qualified but I’m not so sure we’ll sleep very well tomorrow night though.”

Brittany Force and the Monster Energy team drove into tire smoke in the first session of qualifying at the NRHA Finals. They’d cross the finish line at 4.864 seconds and 147.92 mph, but they rallied back to a 3.682 pass at 328.14 in the second session ending the evening in the No. 6 spot.

Feeling confident after two weekends with improvement, Prock and the Montana Brand team came out of the box with a 3.721-second pass at 328.86 mph to pick up four bonus points as the quickest dragster of the session. Running at the end of the night, Prock would be shifted down to the No. 10 spot during the second session. The Montana Brand team would improve to a 3.696 at 329.34 to move into the No. 8 spot.

John Force and the PEAK Chevy team opened qualifying with a solid 3.967-second pass at 323.66 mph that put him fifth heading into the second session. The PEAK team would run into trouble early on their second attempt down Pomona Dragstrip. After not being able to do a burnout, the PEAK Chevy would have tire smoke at the hit and coast to 15.764 and 73.66.

Competition at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip continues with qualifying Saturday at 1 and 4 p.m. Eliminations will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. Television coverage of the event will air Sunday on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a qualifying show at 2 p.m. ET and eliminations at 4 p.m. ET.