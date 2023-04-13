robert-hight-and-flav-r-pac-all-in-for-their-second-victory-of-2023

Sitting fourth in the championship points standings, Robert Hight and the Flav-R-Pac / Cornwell Tools / AAA Chevrolet Camaro SS team enter this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ready to lay all the cards on the table as they chase their second win of the season.

Hight and the Flav-R-Pac crew, headed by Jimmy Prock, will be looking to rebound from a first-round loss at the Winternationals that snapped the three-time championship team’s streak of first-round victories at 24, one of the longest in history. After winning last month in the final race at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park just outside of Phoenix, Hight is looking for his 63rd career victory and a chance to break a tie with Larry Dixon for 10th on the NHRA all-time winner’s list.

“It was a bummer leaving Pomona, one of our team’s home race tracks, with a first-round loss. Then to have to wait two weeks to get back in the seat, it’s painful and not just for me. I know Jimmy Prock along with assistant crew chiefs Thomas Prock and Nate Hildahl and the whole team are anxious to get back to racing,” Hight said. “This Flav-R-Pac team is definitely looking forward to Vegas and going four-wide racing. It’s exciting for the fans more than anything. We just need to focus and do what we know how to do.”

Although he has yet to win the Vegas four-wide, Hight has two four-wide wins at Charlotte (2012 and 2014) and three wins at The Strip in the spring before it transitioned to four-wide in 2018 (2007, 2011 and 2012). At last year’s Four-Wide Nationals at LVMS, Hight reached the final quad. He has also been No. 1 in the spring in 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2021.

The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying with sessions on Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations are scheduled for Sunday at noon. Television coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) begins with qualifying shows Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air on FS1 Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.