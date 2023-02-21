R+L Carriers Extends Partnership with Top Fuel’s Josh Hart

Following a highly successful 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series campaign that saw second-year Top Fuel driver Josh Hart finish seventh in the world, R+L Carriers has extended their sponsorship of the Ocala, Florida-based driver and team for the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

The partnership will focus on the dynamic business-to-business relationships and marketing opportunities for R+L Carriers, one of the nation’s leaders in the freight-shipping industry. This marketing relationship will showcase the wide variety of business opportunities R+L Carriers provides their customers.

“We had an amazing season in 2022, racing across the country and speaking with thousands of fans about what a great company R+L Carriers is and the shipping opportunities available in a variety of areas,” said Hart. “The company’s family roots and customer service are excellent; they truly deliver. I trust R+L Carriers to transport my team and 11,000-horsepower race car to every race. I’ve met several hardworking drivers, dedicated support staff and everyone in between. Now’s the time to start shipping with one of the best freight transportation companies in America.”

Last season, racing the full 22-race schedule for the first time, Hart raced to two final rounds, qualified for the NHRA Countdown playoffs and finished in the Top Ten, well ahead of other established teams. During his rookie campaign in 2021, Hart won the first event of his career, the historic NHRA Gatornationals, as well as a playoff race during the Carolina Nationals in September. Hart has established himself as a rising star in the NHRA and a championship contender for the 2023 Top Fuel world title.

To view Hart’s upcoming Top Fuel schedule, visit nhra.com/schedule/2023.