R+L Carriers Announces Partnership with Top Fuel’s Josh Hart

R+L Carriers will continue to sponsor Top Fuel dragster driver Josh Hart for 22 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series national events during the 2022 season. This partnership is a concentrated effort to bring career awareness for those looking to come work for R+L Carriers, one of the nation’s leaders in the freight-shipping industry. At several national events across the NHRA race circuit, the R+L Carriers recruiting team will be available on-site, ready to engage with NHRA fans to answer questions, as well as share the R+L Carriers experience. The marketing relationship will highlight the accessibility of Hart, one of NHRA’s rising stars, and showcase the benefits of R+L Carriers to fans across the country.

“I count on the R+L Carriers team to transport my dragster and equipment to each racetrack,” said Hart. “The company’s family roots and customer service are top notch, they really deliver. I’ve met several hardworking drivers, the dedicated recruiters and everyone in between. After learning firsthand how R+L Carriers supplies thousands of individuals and businesses, it feels great to have an industry leader at my back. Seeing what they’ve done for me, my family and my team, ask yourself, what can R+L do for you? Now’s the time to start a career with one of the best freight transportation companies in America.”

Last season, during his rookie campaign, Hart won the first event of his career, the historic NHRA Gatornationals, as well as a playoff race during the Carolina Nationals in September. The emerging team competed in only thirteen national events and Hart raced to the semifinals or better six times. Two of the semifinal finishes were recorded during the grueling NHRA playoffs, proving the toughness and strong competitive level of Hart and his Ron Douglas tuned R+L Carriers Top Fuel dragster.

R+L Carriers is a family-owned and operated global transportation provider with over 17,000 employees and 115 service centers across the country. The company is hiring drivers, freight handlers, mechanics, sales and customer service representatives and more. R+L employees receive a wide range of benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage, along with paid vacation and holidays. Additionally, R+L Carriers boasts a 401(k) retirement plan with match and five exclusive employee resorts in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina; Daytona Beach, Florida; Big Bear, California; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and Wilmington, Ohio.

“Demand for freight and logistics services is at an all-time high,” said Greg Bronner, R+L Carriers Vice-President of Marketing and Business Critical. “As our service centers continue to experience increased volume and our nationwide footprint expands, so must our team of industry professionals. We look forward to connecting directly with NHRA fans across the U.S. and sharing successful career opportunities to grow our employee base to support our industry-leading standards for the shipping public,” Bronner added.

Visit careers.rlc.com today to fill out an application.

