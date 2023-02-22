RJ Race Cars Unveils Dustin Nesloney’s New ProCharged Camaro Destined for WSOPM Debut

Check out the latest new car to roll out of the renowned championship winning chassis shop of RJ Race Cars and Quarter-Max. Built for ProLine Racing and reigning MWDRS Pro Mod Champion Dustin Nesloney, this brand new RJ-built Chevy Camaro is set to debut next week at the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod in Bradenton, Florida.

“We are really excited for ProLine and Dustin Nesloney to debut this new RJ car. Eric Dillard and the entire ProLine team are a top notch group of people, and have been awesome to work with. I’m sure this team is going to be fast and turn heads,” said Rickie Jones.

Racing with the Galot Motorsports team, Nesloney will campaign the new car in PDRA Pro Boost this upcoming season with support from ProLine Racing, tuner Brandon Stroud, and car chief Craig Pettis.

Under the hood features ProLine Racing’s new MH7 Raised Cam ProCharged Hemi engine, all managed by FuelTech’s FT600 system. Behind it sits a M&M Transmission Turbo 400. Featuring the latest RJ Pro Mod 4130 double frame rail chassis design, this car is built to handle the task of well over 3000 horsepower.

Optioned out from tip to tail, this Pro Mod has all the high quality products and fit and finish you would expect from RJ Race Cars. The rear suspension features a RJ custom built 11″ fabricated 4130 floater rear end housing with Strange axles and pro carbon fiber brakes, all Quarter-Max suspension featuring their Extreme 1/8″ Adjustable Billet 4-Link Chassis Brackets with titanium plates, Extreme 2″ Anti-Roll Bar, Extreme 1-1/4″ Pro Series Wishbone, QM titanium wheelie bars and load cell, Weld Racing liner wheels, and Kinetic rear shocks.

The front suspension features Quarter-Max Threaded Adjustable Strut Cup Mounts with spherical bearings, Strange billet aluminum steering rack and pinion, PRS long travel pneumatic adjustable struts, QM titanium lower control arms, Strange Front 4 Piston Carbon Brakes, Weld V-Series front wheels with Goodyear tires.

The cockpit features a titanium safety shield around the driver’s funny car cage, QM titanium window frames, QM titanium driveshaft tunnel, QM titanium steering shaft, Simpson Platinum 7-point seat belts, Simpson fresh air system, Safecraft fire bottles, ISP safety head pads, and a M&M shifter.

A fully loaded lightweight carbon fiber interior from Quarter-Max includes 48″ carbon fiber wheel tubs, carbon flat sheet panels, carbon wraparound seat, carbon interior door handles, carbon Pro Mod double frame rail transmission tunnel, and carbon belly pans. The exterior of the car is an all carbon fiber body from Five-Star Race Car Bodies with paint and graphics by SD Enterprises. The car was recently turnkeyed at RK Racecraft with wiring by Homier Fabrications.

Nesloney, who won three races in five final-round appearances last season enroute to claiming the Mid-West Drag Racing Series Pro Mod Championship now has his sights on the $100,000-to-win prize at 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, March 3-5, at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Rick and Rickie Jones are the owners of RJ Race Cars and its entity Quarter-Max. RJ Race Cars has built cars for many champions in Pro Stock, Pro Mod, No Prep, Drag Radial, and Sportsman categories. RJ is the only chassis builder to have their customers win both the NHRA Pro Stock and Pro Mod Championship titles in the same season (2019 and 2020). Quarter-Max is a manufacturing leader of chassis and racing components, and is also a major retailer for more than 100 of today’s top racing brands, all available at quartermax.com.