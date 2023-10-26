Connect with us

News

Risk and Reward to Highlight SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast

English TV presenter Ant Anstead and American professional racer Tanner Foust will take the stage at the annual SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Paradise Event Center in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino to recount their odyssey to engineer and build Foust’s Pikes Peak car in only 100 days, securing the win in the Exhibition Class.

Hosted by industry host and emcee Jarod DeAnda, the Kickoff Breakfast is a tradition that takes place hours before the official opening of the Show. Far more than just an awards ceremony, the event unites the aftermarket community to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs from across the globe that push boundaries to introduce new products and drive the industry forward.

Anstead, a car builder, designer and artist known for presenting several automotive television shows, and Foust, the American professional racer, stunt driver and TV host, will recount the harrowing journey to defy the odds to do something that has never been achieved before.

“We are so excited to share the passion, process and results that went into building the car that won Pikes Peak, one of the most dangerous races in the world,” said Anstead. “Under scrutiny, intense deadlines, the risk of failure and many twists and turns, we were able to innovate and overcome, much like SEMA members do to bring a product to market.”

The Kickoff celebration will honor 18 New Product Showcase Awards winners and include the announcement of the Manufacturer of the Year, and Channel Partner of the Year.

“The story of Ant Anstead’s and Tanner Foust’s Pikes Peak victory sets the perfect tone to open the 2023 SEMA Show,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. “The SEMA Show creates an annual deadline to be ready to introduce new products to the world. So much like Anstead and Foust, the exhibitors at the SEMA Show risk it all to do whatever is necessary to be ready to showcase their best innovations. This event honors this courage and commitment and inspires us all.

The breakfast takes place Tuesday, Oct. 31; doors open at 7 a.m. and the program begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Westgate Paradise Event Center. Tickets to the breakfast are free to all credentialed SEMA Show attendees.

To learn more about the SEMA Show and the SEMA Show Kick-Off Breakfast, visit www.semashow.com, download the official SEMA Show Mobile App or ask the Show chatbot via text at 833-338-3101.

