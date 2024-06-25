Right2Breathe® and Cleveland Clinic to Provide Free Screenings for Lung Health Expo at NHRA Norwalk National Event

NHRA Nitro Driver Joe Morrison’s Right2Breathe® Project has teamed up with the highly acclaimed Cleveland Clinic to present the “Put Your Lungs on the Dyno” Lung Health Screening Project at the 2024 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

The New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, in collaboration with a team of healthcare professionals, will offer onsite lung health screenings and education to the estimated 70,000+ fans and racers expected at the NHRA National Event. This event will take place at Summit Racing Motorsports Park in Norwalk, OH, from June 27th to June 30th.

The Right2Breathe® Project is a dynamic, grassroots initiative focused on Lung Health Education, Awareness, and Screening. This campaign is hosted at various public venues, including automotive and sporting events across the United States. The Norwalk screening event marks Right2Breathe’s second venture of 2024, following a highly successful event at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, NC.

Since 2016, the Right2Breathe Project has provided free lung screenings to thousands of dedicated NHRA Drag Racing fans at motorsports venues nationwide. Their team of medical professionals—including Respiratory Therapists, Nurses, Nurse Practitioners, and Pulmonologists—offer screenings, answer questions, and provide valuable resources for racers, fans, and event partners.



“Right2Breathe® believes that people can overcome great challenges when they allow their passions in life to inspire them,” noted Morison. “Inspired by his love for NHRA Drag Racing, my dad was able to live well and enjoy his life despite having very severe COPD. We had 10 great years of racing together before he passed away in 2016. Our mission with Right2Breathe is to help others live better and live longer by getting diagnosed earlier than my dad.”



Morrison is thrilled that Cleveland Clinic will support the event once again by providing a team of experts in Norwalk. This marks the second consecutive year of their involvement, following the successful and impactful Right2Breathe event showcased at the 2023 Norwalk NHRA National Event.

“To be partnered with a world-renowned lung center, for the second consecutive year, means the world to me. I’d like to thank Brigita Smith (Director of Pulmonary Function Lab) and Stephanie McCarroll (Director of the Community Lung Clinic) for their continued support of our Mission, to provide Education, Awareness, Free Screening, and Resources for people who are currently diagnosed or at higher risk of being diagnosed with respiratory disease.”



A team of medical professionals from Cleveland Clinic are generously donating their time to demonstrate their dedication to the community they serve. They are offering free lung screenings and answering questions about common lung diseases, including COPD, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Lung Cancer, Asthma, and Long Haul COVID. Additionally, they are providing free resources for race fans, vendors, and competitors attending the event.



Dr. Anu Suri, a senior Pulmonologist from Cleveland Clinic, will be one of the physicians with Right2Breathe during the weekend.



“It’s an honor to collaborate with the Right2Breathe team for the second time and contribute through raising awareness around prevention, early detection and sharing resources on management of chronic lung diseases. I truly believe that there is immense value and power in this collective effort which will make an impact and serve this wonderful NHRA community. We at Cleveland Clinic strongly believe in partnering with our community to preserve lung health and help people breathe better.”

This story was originally published on June 25, 2024.