Right Trailers Returns with Caruso Family Racing in 2023

During her rookie season Caruso turned heads when she qualified in the top half of the field at the season opening Winternationals and she continued to gain traction in the highly competitive Pro Stock class qualifying for every subsequent national event. The standout rookie earned her first No. 1 qualifier at the SpringNationals in Houston and raced to the final round at the same event. Throughout the season Caruso proved to be a standout driver and personality in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

“Right Trailers is proud to partner with the Caruso Family Racing Team for 2023,” said Michael Scott, President, Right Trailers. “Camrie had an amazing rookie season in the highly competitive world of NHRA Pro Stock. We know that she will continue to shine and be a championship contender once again. Camrie will continue to work with Right Trailers on managing the newly created Right Trailers’ Junior Dragster team and supporting the marketing efforts of Right Trailers. The Gatornationals will be the first event of the 2023 NHRA season, and the major marketing partnership with Camrie, in our home state of Florida, will allow for tremendous activation with our current and future customer base.”

Right Trailers is an authorized dealership for many of the most respected brands and parts suppliers in North America. With multiple locations across the country, they are quickly becoming the leading trailer dealership in North America. Their friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service, and parts departments assist customers who are ready to invest in a new or pre-owned trailer. Right Trailers also handles ongoing maintenance and customization. Through their relationship with Caruso and Caruso Family Racing they will have a presence throughout the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.