Right Trailers Leading Way for Camrie Caruso at Gatornationals

Heading into the historic NHRA Gatornationals, Pro Stock rookie Camrie Caruso will be flying the colors of primary sponsor Right Trailers on her Chevrolet Camaro showing the versatile marketing power of the early favorite for NHRA Rookie of the Year. Caruso’s team has the backing of Right Trailers for the full season and is highlighting the relationship at one of the biggest races of the season. Caruso is off to a perfect start in her rookie season, qualifying in the top half of the field at both the NHRA Winternationals and NHRA Arizona Nationals. The 24-year-old third generation drag racer picked up her first win light last weekend, outrunning Cristian Cuadra in the opening round of the Arizona Nationals.

“Right Trailers has been with our team from the start and their expertise in finding the right trailer for the right purpose has been great,” said Caruso, who is also a Right Trailers’ employee. “When you are transporting millions of dollars of equipment you want it to be secure, meet your needs and look good. Right Trailers helped us find the perfect trailer for us to use at the track. We are thrilled to have them on our Chevrolet Camaro as primary sponsor for the Gatornationals and as an associate sponsor all season.”

Right Trailers is an authorized dealership for many of the most respected brands and parts suppliers in North America. With multiple locations across the country, they are quickly becoming the leading trailer dealership in North America. Their friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service, and parts departments assist customers who are ready to invest in a new or pre-owned trailer. Right Trailers also handles ongoing maintenance and customization. Through their relationship with Caruso and Caruso Family Racing they will have a presence throughout the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

“We are excited to have Camrie representing Right Trailers on her Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at the Gatornationals,” said Michael Scott, Right Trailers President. “We have supported the sportsman racers through the NHRA Right on the Number program and direct sponsorships for several years. When Camrie decided to move up to Pro Stock, we were all in. Her upbeat personality, desire to make people happy, and her ability to provide the right product recommendations to potential customers parallels the same qualities of every Right Trailers team member. Right Trailers has a diverse group of drivers representing our company and Camrie has done a great job so far this season. She continues to impress us all and we are looking forward to more win lights and success this season.”

Caruso has developed a robust group of marketing partners as she embarks on her rookie season racing her 210 mph Pro Stock racecar with Titan Racing Engines. Powerbuilt Tools was featured as primary sponsor for the first two races and will be recognized as a major associate for the rest of the season. They are joined on Caruso’s Camaro along with Global Emissions Systems Inc. (GESi®), NGK Spark Plugs, and VP Racing Lubricants. The first-year driver will make her first passes at historic Gainesville Raceway Friday, March 11.

