Ricky Hord Earns First Flextject Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 Qualifier at Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals

After four rounds of qualifying and preparing for the unique Las Vegas NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Ricky Hord powered his Chevrolet COPO Camaro to the No. 1 qualifier with two strong runs today at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hord earned his first career Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown No. 1 qualifier on the strength of his third-round pass of 7.939 seconds at 172.54 mph. The run moved the driver from Orlando, Fla., into the top spot around provisional No. 1 David Janac. Hord will lead a tough Factory Stock field into eliminations in front of No. 2 qualifier Mark Pawuk and his Dodge Drag Pak, the Gatornationals winner and Winternationals runner-up. After he had secured the quickest run of the weekend Hord was all smiles talking about the accomplishment.



“It’s a good feeling and we’ve been working really hard the last couple of seasons,” said Hord, who is a relative newcomer. “This is only my third season running any kind of car let alone a Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown car. It felt good to come out and run well. We had some issues in Pomona and the car was kind of all over the place, so it felt good to come back and make ‘A to B’ passes in every run at the four wide. To be the No. 1 qualifier is awesome.”

The complexity of racing four-wide was not lost on Hord or the rest of the class. Heading into tomorrow’s eliminations, concentration and patience will be keys to success if a driver is looking to see three win lights in Las Vegas.



“It’s hard to stage four cars at the same time anyways and you have some guys that have never done it before,” said Hord. “I’ve only done it twice now so it’s a little bit of a trip to look around and try to figure out how everything works. It will make for an exciting race day. I want to thank everyone on my team for all their hard work. Keeping up with the information to run in four different lanes isn’t easy but it makes it pretty fun.”



Hord will be looking to chase the Flexjet $1,000 bounty from Stephen Bell who won the Winternationals during the final qualifying session today and enters the race as the No. 6 qualifier. Bell added the win to his runner-up finish and along with Pawuk would be considered favorites to take home a second win of the year.



“The four-wide nationals is just pretty interesting because you don’t have to be the best you just want to be one of the first two guys to the finish line,” said Bell. “If you are one or two in the first couple of rounds you are doing well and then you have the final which is a free-for-all. I’m just going to try to get in the car and do my job tomorrow. I’ve got the best crew with Aaron and Greg Stanfield. We have a lot of fun and I’m just happy for everyone on my team that we got one win and we get the chance to go after another one tomorrow.”



David Janac was the provisional No. 1 qualifier after Friday’s lone session posting a time of 7.984 seconds at171.27 mph. Right behind Janac and his Janac Brothers Chevrolet COPO Camaro sits fellow Camaro racers Scott Libersher, Ricky Hord and Lee Hartman. Mark Pawuk was the best Dodge Drag Pak sitting sixth after the first session running 8.034 seconds at 171.86 mph.



Final eliminations will take place tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. PST from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



This story was originally published on April 13, 2024.