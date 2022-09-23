Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Rickie Smith Looking for Home Track Victory at NHRA Carolina Nationals

Published

In what he says is his final season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, multi-time world champ Rickie Smith said he already received his one wish for the year, which was picking up a victory to go out in style.

But the Pro Mod legend would certainly enjoy another victory in his swan song, especially if it comes close to home at zMAX Dragway as part of this weekend’s Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals. He’s also in the hunt for another championship, trailing Kris Thorne by just 69 points heading into the final three weeks of the season.

Smith insists he’s not worried about the title chase, but he is looking forward to putting on a show in front of family and friends this weekend in his nitrous-powered Sokal Chevrolet Camaro.

“Anytime you can race close to home, it’s great,” said Smith, who has advanced to five final rounds this season. “I’ve doing this for a living for the past 40 years and I feel like it’s a heck of an accomplishment. I’ve done what I’ve needed to do, and won a lot of races and championships, and that’s what makes me happy. There’s so many people who have supported me over the years from around here and I’m really thankful for that. It’s a big deal coming to this track and this race, and I just want to do the best I can.”

The race, which is the eighth of 10 events during the 2022 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, is powered by Pee Dee Fleet in Charlotte. The company, which was founded 15 years ago, delivers a one-stop truck and trailer center with 24/7 roadside services and complete trailer repairs. In addition to top-quality mechanics, Pee Dee Fleet has a hydraulics shop, paint booth and body shop. The company also sponsors Tylor Miller, who won earlier this season in Virginia, and Smith, who has enjoyed his relationship with the Miller family.

“Charlotte is our home track for NHRA, so it was a logical decision to utilize the sponsorship afforded to NHRA Pro Mod to campaign for Diesel Technicians to join our

family-based workforce at Pee Dee Fleet, and to support the class that we are passionate about,” said Russell Miller, owner and CEO of Pee Dee Fleet. “We’re looking

forward to experiencing NHRA Pro Mod as the ‘powered by sponsor.’”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Added Smith: “It’s a great family and great people. They’ve been awesome to work with and I enjoy the family atmosphere that they have around me.”

On the track, Smith remains a major threat in the talent-filled class, but he’ll face off with plenty of challengers in Charlotte, including Thorne, who has three wins this season, Indy winner Lyle Barnett, two-time world champ Stevie “Fast” Jackson, Topeka winner Justin Bond and Doug Winters.

Smith, though, is content with what he’s already accomplished this year, feeling no pressure as he races at his home track during the final stretch of the season – and possibly his incredible NHRA Pro Mod career.

“We’ve got a good car, there’s no doubt about that,” Smith said. “I was tickled to death to get that win. This is my last year and I just wanted to get a win before I left. That was my whole goal.”

The FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon features the world’s fastest doorslammer cars, offering something unique for every drag racing fan. Featuring several different power adders and 250-mph action, the class continues to be a hit with fans.

Qualifying in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon will feature one round at 5:45 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 23, and two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 12:45 and 4:30 p.m. The first round of eliminations is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

To purchase tickets to the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway, please visit www.zmaxdragway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267). For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.