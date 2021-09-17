Rick Ware Racing Joins Clay Millican, Stringer Performance for NHRA Carolina Nationals

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) will join Stringer Performance for the DeWalt Carolina NaDonals this weekend at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina. Rick Ware Racing, a team that not only has four charters in the NASCAR Cup Series, but also fields an entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NTT INDY CAR Series and NASCAR Pinty Series, is a familiar name in the motorsports industry. RWR’s partners, Nurtec ODT, boom! MOBILE and Jacob Companies will be among the partners whose colors will be represented on Clay Millican’s dragster this weekend.

“I am very excited about this opportunity with Rick Ware Racing,” explains Doug Stringer, team owner. “We are in the heart of NASCAR country and welcome the opportunity to extend our race team to Rick and introduce the excitement of NHRA racing to the RWR partners.”

Clay Millican drove his Parts Plus Top Fuel dragster to a round one win last weekend at the Reading event and is currently 9th in the Countdown to the Championship heading into this weekend’s race at Charlotte.

“Heading into Charlotte this weekend, we need to keep the championship momentum going,” Millican says. “I am excited to have some new colors on board my dragster this weekend, and continue the momentum from last weekend in Reading.”

“An opportunity arose to partner together with Doug and Stringer Performance on a one-off race weekend at our home track, zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina,” Rick Ware said. “I’ve always been a Top Fuel fan, and I’ve known Doug for years, so naturally this partnership made sense, especially with the track being in our backyard. We are excited to cross promote the RWR partners in the NHRA space and look forward to watching Clay compete in the DeWalt Carolina Nationals this weekend.”