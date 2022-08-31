Connect with us

News

Rick Ware Racing Announces NHRA Top Fuel Team Debut for U.S. Nationals; Clay Millican Set to Drive

Published

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announces the formation of the number 51 NHRA Top Fuel racing team, which will debut at this weekend’s U.S. Nationals. Owner Rick Ware has spent 2022 accumulating the equipment needed to launch what will be a complimentary effort to his existing NASCAR Cup Series, Indycar, IMSA Sportscar and World Supercross programs. The Top Fuel team will be located in Mooresville, NC, sharing a footprint within RWR’s headquarters.

The number 51 Top Fuel entry will be driven by veteran drag racer, Clay Millican. The Tennessee native with three NHRA Top Fuel wins, nineteen NHRA final round appearances and six IHRA Top Fuel Championships will put his experience to good use to help RWR establish itself and complete the remainder of the 2022 championship.

RWR welcomes Parts Plus, a member of The Pronto Network, and all its members and employees to the team as they will be promoted across RWR’s multiple platforms in motorsports, starting on Labor Day weekend, as an associate sponsor on the number 51 Nurtec Honda Indycar driven by Takuma Sato and the number 15 Jacob Companies/Parts Plus Ford Mustang NASCAR Cup Series entry, driven by JJ Yeley.

Robert Roos, president of the Pronto Network stated, “What an exciting weekend ahead for Parts Plus members and service centers across the country. Having our brand represented alongside these other great brands and by these outstanding drivers is something we are very proud of. Motorsports is in our blood, and we are looking forward to a great Labor Day weekend as well as continued partnership in the future.”

By expanding into the NHRA Top Fuel category, RWR will continue to service the growth of trackside hospitality interest across the country for all team partners, as well as customize hospitality programs that help cultivate new partners that have a need for large numbers of trackside attendees.

“NHRA offers a unique opportunity to afford intimate access to the action to larger numbers of guests than most other motorsport properties do and that’s important to us as we continue to find new ways to offer memorable motorsport experiences” commented team owner Rick Ware.

“We’ve committed to a multi-year agreement with veteran driver Clay Millican to build what I hope to be one of the newest winners in the Top Fuel ranks. Having Clay continue representing Parts Plus, as well as existing RWR partner NurtecODT, will allow us to offer one of the best spokesmen in the sport as an added asset to all our partners.”

For more information on Rick Ware Racing, follow along on the team’s social media platforms; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

In this article:
