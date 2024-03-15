Rick Jackson Motorsports and Westerfield to Debut New Sponsors, Fresh Design in Pomona for 2024 Season

Rick Jackson Motorsports (RJM) and former Top Alcohol Funny Car Champion Shane Westerfield today announced they will be unveiling an updated design for the 2024 season with the onboarding of the team’s newest sponsor, Take 2 Services.

Take 2 Services is a Southern California-based company that provides solid waste and recycling services to the entertainment, construction, and equestrian customer base, as well as providing recycling program consulting and management services to municipalities and large-scale venues such as theme parks and universities.

“Our entire team is excited to have Take 2 Services and owner Tim Fry join our

operation,” said RJM General Manager Chris Perl. “We’ve enjoyed working with Tim

during the off-season to finalize a stealth new look for our car. Tim’s support will be an integral part of our success this year and we’re looking forward to building a long-term partnership.”

In addition to Take 2 Services, the team, which topped the national standings for much of the 2022 season, will be backed by long-time supporters Ken and Cheryl Meadows’ Plumbing Concepts and Steve and Bo Diede’s Diede Construction. The operation remains under the auspices of Kathy Jackson, wife of the late Rick Jackson, who won multiple national events with numerous drivers in his long, prolific career.

“Losing Rick after his three-year battle with cancer in 2023 was a huge loss and the kind of thing you never really get over,” said Perl. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to race without him, but Kathy Jackson and Ken Meadows encouraged me and the team that continuing to race was the best way to honor Rick’s legacy. Rick built a strong racing program and assembled a one-of-a-kind team, so we plan to stay competitive and be a disrupter in the class. The support of our sponsors and our crew allows us to be just that.”

With a returning experienced, all-star crew of Andre Monarque and Mike Pavia and

additional support from associate sponsors South Bay Mazda, Mike Ursetta at Arvada Excavating, CP-Carillo, NGK, Hoosier, Clark Copper Head Gaskets, and Dumpstor, RJM will debut its racing season Mar. 21-24 at the Winternationals in Pomona, Calif.

From there, the team will compete at both Las Vegas national events, the U.S. Nationals at Indy, and several other high-profile NHRA national events, including the

Finals at Pomona.

“What’s unique about this year’s race schedule is we are focusing on national events,” said Perl. “We don’t need grade points because Shane’s a past world champion, and we don’t have to run the smaller regional events if we don’t want to. We want to focus on the big races – the national events – where our team can provide maximum exposure for our great sponsors.”

Westerfield, the last driver to win a championship before Sean Bellemeur (2018-20-21) and Doug Gordon (2020-22-23) has driven the RJM Top Alcohol Funny Car the past five years and this season will mark his 15th year in the sport.

“We’ve been fortunate to have a continued support system backing this team,” said

Westerfield. “The Meadows and the Diedis have been long-time friends of Rick and

Kathy, and the addition of Tim and Take 2 Services allows us to compete in more races this season. Our crew and sponsors are solid, and our plans are to bring home the hardware at every event we can.”

“Shane and I are beyond grateful to Kathy Jackson for working so hard to keep the

program going and for the opportunity to continue RJM racing,” said Perl. “We’re

prepared and confident to get this season started.”