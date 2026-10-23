Richard Gadson’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Mission Makes an Impact at Texas Motorplex

Richard Gadson left the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals with a runner-up finish, a career-best performance and another memorable chapter in a mission that has become one of the most meaningful parts of his championship-winning career.



The reigning NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle world champion and current points leader rode his RevZilla/Mission/Vance & Hines Suzuki to the final round at Texas Motorplex, where he posted a career-best pass of 6.654 seconds at 203.79 mph against Matt Smith. Although Gadson came up short of the event victory, the weekend delivered a different kind of win through his continued partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS).



For the third consecutive year, Gadson has welcomed groups of Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters to NHRA events, giving kids the opportunity to experience professional drag racing while building connections and creating memories that extend beyond the racetrack. The initiative is especially personal for Gadson, who was himself a Big Brothers Big Sisters Little growing up.



Throughout the 2026 season, Gadson has welcomed BBBS groups to races in Charlotte, Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Dallas. His final opportunity to host the groups this season will come at the upcoming NHRA event in Las Vegas.



While Gadson typically hosts the children on Saturday, his Texas Motorplex visit was particularly special. Thanks to the generosity of Texas Motorplex co-owner Christie Meyer Johnson, the Bigs and Littles were able to attend both Friday and Saturday of the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals. Meyer Johnson also donated tickets for the Stars of Texas Music Festival during the preceding weekend, expanding the experience for the mentorship organization and demonstrating her support for Gadson’s mission.

Meyer Johnson said Gadson’s commitment to giving back exemplifies the kind of impact motorsports can have beyond the racetrack.



“Richard’s story and the way he has turned his own experience with Big Brothers Big Sisters into something meaningful for other kids is incredibly inspiring,” said Meyer Johnson. “At Texas Motorplex, we believe our events should be about more than what happens on the track. They’re an opportunity to bring people together, create lasting memories and making a difference in our community. When I learned more about what Richard was doing, I knew we wanted to help him make that experience even bigger for these kids. Being able to welcome them for both days of racing and share the Stars of Texas Music Festival with them was a small way to support a mission that is having a real impact.”



For Gadson, the initiative has grown well beyond what he originally imagined when he first reached out to the Philadelphia chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters.



“I thought it was just something cool to do,” said Gadson. “I never really imagined that it mattered as much as it does or that I would get the response I’ve gotten, not only from the kids, but from NHRA and everybody in general. It’s been really cool to see the impact it’s had on these kids. I don’t do it for the recognition, but it’s been a really cool experience.”



What began as a personal effort has continued to inspire others throughout the motorsports community. Gadson has heard from people interested in developing similar initiatives, including a sponsorship coordinator in Alberta, Canada who was motivated to create a comparable experience in his own community. Other organizations have also looked to Gadson’s approach as a model for connecting their causes with the racing community.

Gadson credited the support of those who have helped grow the program, including Werner Communications, which has assisted in expanding the initiative’s reach, and Meyer Johnson for her generosity during the Stampede of Speed.



“The Stampede of Speed has become one of the premier events of our season, and for Christie to be willing to contribute to this cause is really cool,” said Gadson. “It’s an initiative that we’ve created that makes it hard to say no to, and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

A group from Big Brothers Big Sisters met Gadson on Saturday – Katy Gunter photo

On the racetrack, Gadson continues to deliver the results expected of a world champion. He has claimed victories at Gainesville, Norwalk and Rockingham this season and has maintained the Pro Stock Motorcycle points lead throughout the year. His runner-up finish at the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals adds another strong result as he continues his pursuit of a second consecutive championship.



Gadson often refers to the Bigs and Littles as his lucky charm, and their presence has become a meaningful part of his race weekends. But the initiative represents far more than a superstition or a source of motivation. Having experienced the program himself as a teenager, Gadson understands the difference a mentor can make and is committed to helping the next generation experience that same encouragement and support.

His message to the kids reflects the mindset that has carried him to the top of his sport: live without limits.



“Against all odds, I’m still here,” said Gadson. “I still think about that. I’ve gotten my butt kicked, and I’ve still come back. I’m still going to be the points leader. It’s been a pretty crazy ride. Just live without limits. I certainly do, and I think that’s what’s gotten me here.”



As Gadson prepares for his final Big Brothers Big Sisters visit of the 2026 season in Las Vegas, his Texas Motorplex weekend serves as a reminder that success is measured in more ways than trophies, elapsed times and championship points. For the reigning world champion, helping young people discover new possibilities is a victory worth celebrating every weekend.



“I would like to encourage everyone who is able to look into becoming a Big, or if there isn’t a BBBS chapter in your area, to see how you can give back to the next generation in your own way,” said Gadson. “There are a lot of good mentorship organizations out there who are trying to help put kids on a good path. It takes all of us.”



For additional information on Richard Gadson follow him on Instagram (@rg5racing) and Facebook (Richard Gadson Racing) and for more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters click here.

This story was originally published on October 23, 2026.