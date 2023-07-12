Revchem Composites Joins Championship-Winning Ron Capps Motorsports Team

Ron Capps Motorsports is pleased to announce Revchem Composites, a leading provider of advanced composite materials and solutions, has partnered with 74-time NHRA event winner Ron Capps and his championship-winning NAPA Auto Parts Toyota Funny Car team.



Revchem Composites is committed to actively supporting and promoting excellence within the motorsports industry. This collaboration provides an opportunity to showcase Revchem’s extensive range of advanced materials on Capps’ 11,000-horsepower Toyota GR Supra Funny Car.



Capps’ crew chief, Dean ‘Guido’ Antonelli, knows the importance of teaming up with partners that could have a make-or-break impact on the track.



“Their state-of-the-art materials and expertise in the field are what drew us to Revchem,” stated Antonelli. “Of course, no one sends their car down the track expecting it to come back in need of body repairs, but the fact is, things happen, and there will be times when we need to make a repair on our (Funny Car) body or some of the components that bolt on to the body or the actual race car itself, and I feel confident knowing Revchem will be able to supply us with the products to get the job done.



“We’ve already started talking with their engineers to help give them a better, firsthand understanding of the stress that a Funny Car body goes through so that they can help direct us to the best products to make the corrections.”



In addition to lending their knowledge and expertise to the Ron Capps Motorsports team, Revchem will receive associate partner-level branding on Capps’ NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra and firesuit.



“Revchem Composites is thrilled to partner with Ron Capps Motorsports for the remainder of the 2023 NHRA Camping World Series season and beyond,” said Pete Pendleton, President of Revchem Composites. “Ron Capps embodies the spirit of excellence and determination that aligns perfectly with our company values. We look forward to watching him make a run for his third consecutive championship as we approach the second half of the season.”



Ron Capps and the NAPA Auto Parts Toyota GR Supra Funny Car team compete next at the Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colo., July 14 – 16.