Revchem Composites Extends its Kalitta Motorsports Partnership Agreement

Revchem Composites, a Kalitta Motorsports corporate partner since 2020, extended its partnership for a fifth-consecutive season, the team announced today. The 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series resumes March 22-24, 2024 at the Lucas Oil Winternationals in Pomona, Calif.

Revchem Composites branding is prominently featured on the three Kalitta Motorsports entries driven by reigning NHRA Top Fuel champion Doug Kalitta, 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd and 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon. Todd and Langdon won the season-opening Amalie Oil Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla., last weekend. It was the first “double-up” victory in Kalitta Motorsports history.

Revchem Composites, the leader in supplying the motorsports community, is working with Toyota Motorsports in the development of the new Toyota Gazoo Racing Supra Funny Car body raced in NHRA Drag Racing, utilizing Revchem affiliate Prototype Composites. Entering its golden anniversary, Revchem Composites is committed to increasing the productivity and profitability of composites fabricators with five strategically-located United States distribution centers that stock over 4,000 products from more than 200 suppliers.

“Revchem provides products, materials and technical support to Team Kalitta and also supplies Roush Motorsports and F1 with materials that provide strength and durability to our customers,” Revchem president Pete Pendleton said. “Our Revchem specialists provide technical support and solutions whether in aerospace, aviation, offshore racing or drag racing. We are proud to be on the Kalitta Motorsports Team.”

Revchem will continue working to increase its brand awareness and business-to-business relationships by entertaining both existing clients and potential customers in the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality area, which travels the entire 21-race NHRA series throughout the United States.

“Team Kalitta counts on Revchem composites in a lot of ways,” Kalitta Motorsports General Manager Chad Head said. “They partnered with us on creating the current GR Supra Funny Car body, but they do so much more. Our race cars are lighter and stronger thanks to their products, and their overall motorsports knowledge is really helpful. They come to a lot of races and invest a lot of time in our hospitality area building relationships with our other partners, and it’s nice to see them taking advantage of the business-to-business opportunities available to them through this partnership.”