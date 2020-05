Check out full qualifying results from the first round of action. at the 4th annual running of Keith Berry’s WOOSTOCK 2020.

Currently, “Stevie Fast” Jackson leads the pack in Radial vs. World with a stunning off-the-track 3.568-second, 212.87mph. GALOT Motorsports John Strickland is on top of the heap in Carolina Xtreme Pro Mod competition with a 3.680-second, 200-plus mph lap.

