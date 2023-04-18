Renegade Race Fuels Joins World Drag Racing Alliance

The World Drag Racing Alliance has announced that Renegade Race Fuels will join its list of sponsors in 2023. Renegade will be an Official Partner of WDRA, offering discounts and programs exclusively for WDRA Member tracks and racers. Renegade will be the title sponsor of the Free Friday 5k race at the Summit World Championships presented by Suncoast Performance for Sportsman class competitors. Renegade Rewards program will also be accessible to WDRA members. WDRA member tracks will receive an exclusive traction compound offer to earn free product. Renegade will be present at all WDRA Summit Bracket Finals presented by Laris Motorsports events and will provide $250 in fuel prizes to the Summit World Champions.

Renegade Marketing Director Braiden Baptiste said, “Renegade Race Fuel is proud to partner with the WDRA as a Race Fuel and Traction Compound supplier for the WDRA and will provide the highest quality products to ensure the best performance for both the racers and facilities. We are confident that this partnership with the WDRA will be a great success and we are excited to be a part of racers and facilities reaching their full potential.”

WDRA’s Don Scott said, “The WDRA partnerships we are creating are structured to connect the sanctioning body, the partner, the racers, and the member tracks all together. Building programs that provide opportunities for the racers and the tracks is what our sport has been missing. If a partnership only benefits the sanctioning body, then the tracks and racers miss an opportunity, and ultimately the partnership is short-lived.”