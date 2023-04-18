Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Renegade Race Fuels Joins World Drag Racing Alliance

Published

The World Drag Racing Alliance has announced that Renegade Race Fuels will join its list of sponsors in 2023. Renegade will be an Official Partner of WDRA, offering discounts and programs exclusively for WDRA Member tracks and racers. Renegade will be the title sponsor of the Free Friday 5k race at the Summit World Championships presented by Suncoast Performance for Sportsman class competitors. Renegade Rewards program will also be accessible to WDRA members. WDRA member tracks will receive an exclusive traction compound offer to earn free product. Renegade will be present at all WDRA Summit Bracket Finals presented by Laris Motorsports events and will provide $250 in fuel prizes to the Summit World Champions.

Renegade Marketing Director Braiden Baptiste said, “Renegade Race Fuel is proud to partner with the WDRA as a Race Fuel and Traction Compound supplier for the WDRA and will provide the highest quality products to ensure the best performance for both the racers and facilities. We are confident that this partnership with the WDRA will be a great success and we are excited to be a part of racers and facilities reaching their full potential.”

WDRA’s Don Scott said, “The WDRA partnerships we are creating are structured to connect the sanctioning body, the partner, the racers, and the member tracks all together. Building programs that provide opportunities for the racers and the tracks is what our sport has been missing. If a partnership only benefits the sanctioning body, then the tracks and racers miss an opportunity, and ultimately the partnership is short-lived.”

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

Megan Meyer Isn’t Done Yet – The Wes Buck Show EP. 297

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each...

6 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.